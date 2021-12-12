Find your pet with famous artwork in the Google Arts & Culture app





This fun feature of Google Arts & Culture will help you find your pet look-alike among the greatest works of art in history.

There is no greater pleasure than sharing a photo of your pet with others. If your friends and family are tired of the continuous barrage of pet photos, try the pet portrait feature in Google’s Arts & Culture app. It will help you take time to find your pet photo and launch a new wave of pet photo.

What is Google Arts & Culture?

Google Arts & Culture is a partnership between the Google Cultural Institute and more than 2000 museums, featuring historical and artistic content in galleries and museums around the world. In 2018, Google released the app. This app has gained immense popularity in Art Selfie Mode, a feature that allows you to find your own doppelganger in famous artworks.

Google Arts & Culture offers a number of great features for exploring. This is a great innovation. In November 2021, Google decided to extend this feature to animals and introduce pet portraits. In the famous painting, you can see the pet Doppelganger over time.

How does it work?

The app uses a machine learning algorithm that uses a submitted pet photo as a reference to a myriad of artworks in the library until you find the closest one to it. From Japanese hanging scrolls to Renaissance paintings, you’ll be amazed at where your pet pops out. It’s time to show your pet their ancestors.

How to use pet portraits

To use it, first download the Google Arts & Culture app. It’s free to download and use.

Launch today’s video creation app and select the camera button. Now you can see the various features. Scroll until you find your pet’s portrait. Next, add a photo of your pet. You can take a picture or use the saved image. Depending on the photo, the app can take from seconds to minutes. When complete, you will see multiple results with a percentage of similarity.

Share it with your friends and see what the famous memes and reaction images look like in art format.

Innovation with pets

Creativity plays an important role in what technology can do. Art may not seem interesting to some, but Pet Portraits gives you a new perspective on art. This feature is a good example of what can be achieved through innovation.

You can now recognize your pet’s face with Google Photos

Google Photos is becoming pet-friendly. So whether it’s a devoted doggo or a cute kitty, it’s easy to find every photo you’ve taken.

