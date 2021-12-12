Nintendo game creator Masayuki Uemura dies at the age of 78





The Nintendo Entertainment System and Zapper Gun are on display at the Hong Kong Retro Game Exhibition. (Tengku Bahar / AFP via Getty Images)

Masayuki Uemura, a pioneer of Japanese home computer games whose consoles have sold millions worldwide, has died, according to what he taught at a university in Kyoto, Tokyo (AP). He was 78 years old.

Ritsumeikan University said in a statement that Nintendo’s pioneering home video game console chief architect, Mr. Uemura, died on Monday. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Uemura was born in Tokyo in 1943, studied electronics at Chiba Institute of Technology, and joined Nintendo in 1971.

Uemura was entrusted with the development of home video game consoles for games such as Donkey Kong in 1981 by then-President Hiroshi Yamauchi. Donkey Kong was a big hit in the United States at the time, but it was only available in arcades.

The so-called NES game system first appeared on the Japanese market in 1983 as Nintendo’s first cartridge-based console, allowing users to play popular games offered in cassette format. The upgraded Super Nintendo was launched in Japan in 1990.

Is Your Old Video Game Worth Anything?

The NES struck the United States in 1985, eventually selling more than 60 million consoles worldwide, creating a worldwide sensation and previously selling traditional Japanese card games and other playing cards and toys. It has brought international recognition to the companies that manufactured it. ..

After retiring from Nintendo, Uemura taught game studies at the ancient capital of Japan, Ritsumeikan University, which is the home of Nintendo since 2004.

In a statement, Ritsumeikan University said, “I am deeply grateful to Mr. Uemura for making a great contribution to the development of the game industry by introducing various game consoles including home video game consoles.” It states. May he rest in peace. “

Propose a fix that closes the modal Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pix11.com/news/masayuki-uemura-who-pioneered-japans-nintendo-game-console-dies-at-78/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos