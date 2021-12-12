How to activate it and major changes





This is important news for TVs and set-top box users who have Android TV as their operating system on models after 2017. As with North America and some overseas, the new Google interface is now available. This interface provides a similar experience to devices such as Chromecast with Google TV.

The update is gradual and you can move to version 3.0 of the launcher for free, as detailed on Xataka Home TV brands such as Philips, Sony, TCL and Xiami. Also, devices such as Nvidia Shield and Xiaomi Mi Box S.

This is a new version of the launcher application, so users do not need to check for system updates. Anyway, if it still doesn’t appear in your new design, try updating your app from the Play Store.

Design similar to Google TV

What provides a new interface for TVs and Android TV devices? From the beginning, the design is very similar to the design of Google TV. Yes, it doesn’t have all the features. The interface is more visual and dynamic, but with no additional features, with new home-specific tabs and personalized recommendations at the top.

Not all changes are accepted by the user. Flatpanels HD ensures that there are already reports of people who appreciate the increase in ads and the content that automatically plays in the menu. Autoplay[デバイス設定]and[ホーム画面]You can easily disable it on the panel.

News about Google’s new interface for Android TV arrived in the middle of the year, but it took almost six months before it became available. We met them in early December. The purpose, as I mentioned earlier, is to increase the similarity between Android TV and Google TV interfaces in order to make them more attractive. From the beginning, it offers new options to your home screen for direct access to searches, applications, and improved recommendations.

At the top of the home screen[検索],[ホーム],[検出],[アプリケーション]There is a shortcut to, and this update makes it easier to use and navigate between menus. It also provides improvements to Discover.[リストに追加]option. This makes it easy to add the movies and series you want to watch in the future. Or even the recommendations themselves.

