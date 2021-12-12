OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 support page discovered, imminent launch tips





The OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in India by the end of this month. Both products have already been launched in China and are currently undergoing additional development suggesting that they are about to be launched in India.

Official support pages for both OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were discovered online by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) via 91Mobiles. Support pages on the brand’s own website are often published just before the product launches, so they can be up and running before the first batch is shipped.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch of both products in India, but rumors say that both the new Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone and the new true wireless earphones could be launched together on December 16th. .. The leak also suggests that both the phone and the Buds Z2 could be available next week.

OnePlus RT: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus RT is expected to be a rebrand of the OnePlus 9RT and may have the same specifications. This means you can have a 6.62 inch Full HD + (1,0802,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone can also be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As for the camera, I was able to see a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP front camera is also expected. Other expected specifications include a 4,500mAh battery and a Warp Charge 65T fast charge.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Expected Features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is already available in China, so there’s a fair idea of ​​what to expect from earphones. The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with an 11mm dynamic driver and a Bluetooth 5.2 connection. There are ANC (Active Noise Canceling) support and 3 microphones in each bud.

The earphones also have IP55 certification, touch control, transparency mode and more. OnePlus also claims that earphones can achieve up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-rt-oneplus-buds-z2-support-pages-spotted-hint-at-imminent-launch-7667730/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos