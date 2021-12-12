New feature, Google Photos memory widget





Google Photos has a feature called “memories”. This is defined by Google as “… the best collection of photos and videos in the last few years or the last few weeks.” Google often adds some cool effects to these images, and one of these is called a cinematic effect. For example, you may see a slow zoom or pan effect in the background that adds 3D to a 2D image.

Announced in a new blog post, Google has adopted acclaimed photo processing and memory learning to use these to fill in the missing background details behind the subject. It will be useful. As Google says, “These fun pieces use machine learning to create videos of the moment in 3D, so you can experience your photos more vividly.” Google said, “Currently, cinematic photography. Improved and new way. Machine learning fills a part of the background behind the subject and allows the virtual camera to move more freely, which allows you to focus your attention on the subject like a photo film director. You will find the best framing for you. ”

Google is adding a People & Pets widget for Android that displays both photos on the home screen

When you open the Google Photos app, you can easily select your photos using the memory carousel at the top of the photo grid. However, since last week, Google has added event memory to display images and videos snapped or recorded during events such as “New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, etc.” These images and videos can be renamed and removed from the photo grid by the user.

Rename your memories or remove them from the Google Photos app

Not only can you view your memories on your phone using the Google Photos app, but also on the Nest hub[今日]You can also view your memories on tabs. Users can also use Google Photos controls to hide certain faces that belong to other people or pets. This narrows down the images in the grid and allows users to focus on who, where, and moments they want to revisit.

View memorable photos at Nest Hub

While Google’s Memories widget for Android and iOS delivers Memories to the user’s home screen, Android’s new People & Pets widget displays images of friends, relatives, dogs, cats, fish, etc. on the home screen. Tap the widget to go inside the Google Photos app.

