Egyptian delegation visits Stockholm to promote cooperation in medical innovation





The Egyptian Pharmacy (EDA) and the Egyptian Unified Procurement Health Supply Technology Management (UPA) are visiting Stockholm this week to meet with Swedish counterparts looking for opportunities to share knowledge and collaborate on medical care, medical technology assessment and medicine. increase.

During the visit, Egyptian authorities will present their mission and share information on how Swedish life sciences companies can work with Egypt. Authorities also announced the first Africa Health ExCon ​​organized in Egypt in 2022, connecting global health care buyers and suppliers with African clients and decision makers. The Egyptian delegation includes six Egyptian medical technology entrepreneurs visiting the Swedish Innovation Hub for inspiration and potential partnerships.

Sweden has succeeded in building a powerful and resilient healthcare system with the most use of digitization, research and knowledge exchange. Egypt is an important partner for us and we would like to support the ongoing medical reforms in Egypt when it comes to medical practices, equipment and services across the African continent. Cairo, HkanEmsgrd.

This visit is arranged in collaboration with the Swecare Foundation, a platform where academia, public and private sectors work together to enhance healthcare and life sciences solutions. It will involve meetings with the Swedish Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, participants will visit the Swedish Trade and Investment Council (Business Sweden) to meet with life science companies interested in the Egyptian market and the Karolinska Institute, Sweden’s largest medical and academic research center.

A visit to Sweden is one of many steps in the long-term exchange between Egypt and Sweden in the medical sector. Last year, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council launched a survey on healthcare trends and investment opportunities in Egypt and announced it to more than 40 Swedish companies. Sweden also sponsors Egypt’s Health Innovation Program, which focuses on using technology among other areas to create patient-centric solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynewsegypt.com/2021/12/12/egyptian-delegation-visits-stockholm-to-boost-cooperation-in-healthcare-innovation/

