Twitter reveals about hacking Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account.Click here for details





Twitter on Sunday’s microblogging site revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the necessary steps to secure the compromised handle as soon as he noticed the activity.

“We are in contact with PM’s office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and as soon as we notice this activity, the team has taken the necessary steps to protect the compromised account. , We found no signs of other affected accounts at this time, “a Twitter spokeswoman said today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was “very temporarily compromised” and was protected after the issue was escalated to a microblogging site and then notified to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday.

“PM @ narendramodi’s Twitter handle was very temporarily compromised. The issue was escalated to Twitter and the account was immediately protected. Tweets shared in a short period of time when the account was compromised. Should be ignored altogether, “PMO India tweeted.

Your account has been restored and malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has more than 73.4 million followers on its microblogging site.

After Prime Minister Modi’s account was compromised, #Hacked began to prevail in India. According to screenshots shared by multiple users on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi’s account tweeted that “India has officially adopted Bitcoin as fiat currency.”

“India has officially adopted Bitcoin as fiat currency. The government has officially purchased 500 BTC and distributed it to all residents of the country,” read the deleted tweet.

Previously, in September 2020, a Twitter account updating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

