When we all became technology companies, we couldn’t answer ethical questions-Dr. Julia Nickson’s comment





Witness the dramatically changing composition of the world’s largest companies. In 1975, 83% of S & P 500’s assets were physical and tangible assets such as buildings, equipment, cash, stocks and land.

Fast forwarding today reversed the composition. Currently, 90% of corporate assets are intangible assets such as brand value, customer data, intellectual property, software and patents.

But is this shift really innocent?

“As the pace of innovation accelerates, we have to think about how to implement innovation,” says Dr. Nixon. Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto.

Lack of regulation on the use of technology in business raises ethical issues for all companies, including the entire country.

Big Tech has stared into many soul quests and mirrors at Congressional special committee meetings and Congressional summons, but preventing ethical revocation in the use of technology is now a daily battle.

A 2021 New Vantage Partners survey asked 85 leading international companies about their investment and use in big data and artificial intelligence (AI). It turned out to be universally accepted. 99% of companies reported aggressive investment in these areas, and 91.9% reported that the pace of investment was accelerating.

Britain’s new data protection bill will recede-Catherine Win’s suspension is very important, says Dr. Nixon, senior associate of Morton Fraser. Photo: Contribution.

However, while investment and recruitment are already commonplace, some of the subtle differences in the impact of technology on customers, staff, and stakeholders are not well defined. In the same study, less than one-third have adopted a well-expressed data strategy, and only one-quarter have been able to build the right culture and build a data-driven organization. ..

In other words, change is top-down, driven by investment in change, but not yet integrated into everyday business.

Strong and ethical principles and watertight governance are more important than ever. But it’s only natural for large companies to introduce ethical safeguards into technology (for example, by identifying data biases that drive AI) and insist on governance measures to support teams. However, it is a dislike for small and medium-sized enterprises.

As the pace of innovation accelerates, we must think about the impact of data usage and how to implement technology changes. Our businesses, large and small, are entering a world that is largely unregulated.

For example, large companies may have the resources and mind to hire people from different backgrounds into specific data-driven positions, while small businesses have new unconscious prejudices within the group. There is no time or opportunity to prevent increasing technology bias.

We also recommend testing and retesting the technology to check for vulnerabilities and inaccuracies. Please tell it to SMEs.

According to Silicon Valley investor Roger McNamee, the areas associated with major Internet platforms that need to be regulated are security, privacy, competition and integrity (meaning to remove opaque financial reporting). At least four of.

protection

Do these same themes apply to almost all technological advances? It’s easy to forget to stop and ask if it’s safe, because so many changes are so fast, and for the great benefit of so many people. Whether to protect your privacy. Whether it promotes competition. And whether it is fair.

The Life Sciences Department is the perfect Petri dish for these search questions. It has a huge ability for technological change. It has the potential to change the lives of its citizens more than any other sector.

The pandemic has triggered a complete reassessment of the role of data and technology in resolving key issues related to Covid-19. This was a sector that suddenly worked with governments, universities, industry groups and regulators to collect and analyze data to understand the pace and variety of infections.

It’s no wonder they performed that mission. In the same New Vantage study mentioned above, life sciences companies are twice as likely as financial companies to build a culture ready to adapt to data and AI. It also doubles the chances of identifying the impact of data on business transformation. Two-thirds of life sciences companies say they are leaders in this area.

Beyond Covid’s narrow lens, health care data is drawn from electronic health records and curated for research purposes. Real-world evidence is used to reinforce clinical trials for which sufficient data are not available. The UK Government-owned UK Life Sciences Vision includes plans to use the NHS as a source of real-world evidence and as a data-driven testbed for new technologies.

Pausing is very important.

Futurist Ray Hammond helps us imagine medical care for decades to come. Imagine a routine surgery performed by a surgeon on another continent, using blood produced in your body without the need for a donor and drugs specially designed to match your DNA. please look.

Now imagine that much of that information is stored on cards and databases and is probably shared or sold between financial institutions and healthcare providers. The impact on well-being can be positive, but the impact on privacy is enormous.

But that’s not the reward that everyone is willing to do. And health care is just one example.

Companies would be wise to pay attention to this. As companies merge and technology is purchased, ultimate responsibility for data remains an ambiguous point for most organizations. Everyone can see how the data is used, but in the meantime, the ethics of the data are not explained between departments and are floating.

Where should I look for change?

In China, the birthplace of many modern innovations, national efforts are underway to improve the balance between ethical challenges and technological progress. Central banks are looking at the systemic risks posed by the rise of FinTech. Recently, a new data privacy law has been introduced. The market regulator is trying to hurt anti-competitive behavior. Social issues such as the rights of taxi driver workers are also being considered.

Indeed, China’s unique landscape with socialist goals and entrepreneurial and economic growth can be a good place to find a blend of common purpose and commercial success.

Unanswered ethical questions that arise from future technology shifts should occupy businesses everywhere.

Not only is that right, but the most profitable thing in the future is that the company bridges ethics and the company well.

Dr. Julia Nickson, Senior Associate of Morton Fraser

Message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We rely more on your support than ever before, as the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers.

If you haven’t done so already, consider getting a digital subscription to support credible, fact-finding journalism.

