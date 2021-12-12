OnePlus pulls buggy Oxygen OS 12 update





OnePlus released Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro this week, but the company has already pulled it after receiving bugs and problem reports from users.

OnePlus has stated in a statement to the Android police that it is aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and that the software team is fixing them. Pause this software update and deploy a new iteration as soon as possible.

The release is widely panned. Android police called it terrible, emphasizing the need to switch settings for the 120Hz display to work again, and as an example of the problem, some menus crash straight. 9to5Google agrees: For so-called stable releases, OxygenOS 12 has a lot of bugs and issues, and honestly it’s very difficult to suggest updating and installing it on the target OnePlus phone. XDA Developers has announced a PSA that recommends a factory reset of the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro to improve what you don’t need to do after updating the software.

You don’t have to do this, but I reset the OnePlus 9 Pro to factory immediately after updating to Android 12. This is much easier to use. https://t.co/b7lXxieJHn

Adam Conway (@AdamConwayIE) December 9, 2021

It seems that OnePlus is not the only Android 12-based OS that has been roughly deployed. Samsung’s Android 12-based One UI 4 has begun to be rolled out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 this week, but it has been reported to be quite buggy. Google-owned Pixel smartphones aren’t as clean as they are, as users are reporting connectivity issues that may be due to a bug in Android 12.

It’s unclear when the OnePlus revised Oxygen OS 12 update will hit.

