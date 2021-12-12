State Farm Arena Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket from Tech Falls to LSU





Atlanta Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball shot 42% off the field, but 24 turnovers and 56 = percent free throws hit No. 25 LSU on Saturday night in the 2021 Holiday Hoop Giving Tournament at State Farm Arena. Lost 69-53. ..

Georgia Institute of Technology (5-4) led the undefeated Tigers 24-12 in the first half, while LSU (8-0) closed the half with a 21-10 run, giving the yellow jacket an advantage of 34-30. I cut it to. During breaks.

Tech temporarily regained its 40-38 advantage after LSU scored the first six points in the second half and the game’s first lead at 36-34. However, the Tigers responded to a 50-42 lead with a 12-2 run, and the jacket was no closer than the remaining six. LSU’s late 14-0 match sealed the defeat.

Techs 24 has the highest turnover of the season (previous: November 12 vs. Stetson) and the yellow jacket’s free throw rate of .556 (10 out of 18) is the second lowest in the season (minimum 15 attempts). The jacket also allowed the LSU to win 16 offensive rebounds, effectively giving the Tigers 40 additional possessions between the turnover and the offensive board. LSU beat Jacket 33-15 at the turnover point and 19-10 at the second chance point.

Turnovers, free throws and aggressive rebounds ruined the impressive defensive efforts of the Yellow Jacket. The yellow jacket forced a 21-turnover, limiting the Tigers to just 39% of the shots. This includes only 16% (3-of-19) from the 3-point range. ..

Jordan Usher and Michael Devoe led Georgia Institute of Technology with 15 and 12 points, respectively. LSU’s Tally Son led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-13 shots from the field and 5-of-7 shots from the free throw line.

After a six-day break from the match for the final exam, scheduling a yellow jacket to face 15th-placed USC at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, December 18 will not be easy. Tipoff is set at 4pm ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 network.

Jordan Eucher led the yellow jacket with 15 points, adding 6 rebounds and 4 game high steals. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Post-match notes

Team note

Georgia Tech is always 8-12 in the State Farm area and 1-1 in the Holiday Hoop Giving event. Tech is 0-2 against the top 25 AP teams this season and 5-6 from the beginning of 2020-21. Season.Tech has three consecutive games for the first time since the 2019-20 season (Notre Dame / Virginia / Louisville and Syracuse / Kentucky / Ball State). Techs24 turnover twice 24 during the 2019-20 season The most frequent vs. Arkansas and Ball State.Tech since the commitment kept the LSU down to 39.3% off the floor. This is the third lowest yield of the season, and for the first time since Stetson on November 12, opponents shot less than 40%. The jacket has three enemies. Less than 40% this season, losing two of them. The technique is 52-17 under Josh Pastner, keeping opponents less than 40% off the floor. Technology has limited LSU from the 3-point range (15.8%) to three-nineteenths. He outperformed his opponent in 6 of the 9 games this season, but lost the rebound by 74-50 in the last two games. After scoring more than 80 points each against Georgia and Charleston Southern, the yellow jacket is in short supply. 70 in each of the last four games. Techs 53 points was the lowest since scoring 49 against Virginia on February 10th last season.

Individual highlights

Davon Smith has made his second start in the 2021-22 season, replacing Kyle Star Divant, who started his first eight games as a point guard in the yellow jacket. Smith also started the Charleston Southern game on behalf of Michael Devaud, who had the flu. Smith started 10 games in his college career. Jordan Asher posted his sixth double figure game of the season, leading the tech with 15 points. This is the first time since I won 24 against Charleston Southern on November 22nd. Asher scored a total of 22 points on the tech. In the last three games Khalid Moore has scored 28 points in Techs’ last three games with 11 to 15 shots from the floor. Seniors 6-7 scored 13 points against North Carolina. This was the eighth career double-digit match against ACC, the best opponent in his career. He scored 8 points against Wisconsin and 7 points against LSU when limited by foul troubles. Prior to that, his best season was 5 in each of the first three games of the season. Michael Devaud hit 3 in his last 18 games dating back to Virginia on February 10 last year, the distance to Wisconsin. The 2021 ACC Tournament MVP played at least one of 23 of the 26 games last season and continued the last 10 games. I’ve done it 67 times in his career. He has scored over 20 points 24 times. Michael Devoe scored 12 points with 3 assists on the jacket. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Multimedia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/gtmbb-recap-vs-lsu-121121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos