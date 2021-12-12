Inflation-adjusted wage increase?This is provided by Google





According to CNBC, tech giant Google is worried about rising inflation, but said it can’t match inflation through higher wages. Inflation-adjusted salary increases were raised at a special Google meeting aimed at focusing on search engine’s 2022 strategy.

The question was read aloud by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who reports that CNBC credits the recorded audio of the meeting.

Inflation in the United States is as high as 7%, and some companies are making full salary adjustments to cover only inflation. “

Frank Wagner, Google’s vice president of compensation, said Google is trying to make competitive payments, but will not introduce company-wide adjustments to inflation.

Inflation seems to be in the minds for many, and I think one of the reasons is that people are quite enthusiastic about winning rewards, “Wagner said. I am.

According to CNBC, Google’s leadership will write to managers this week so employees can learn next year’s compensation awards.

American workers are taking advantage of the new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, quitting millions of jobs each month, creating an unprecedented labor shortage for businesses.

According to Labor Ministry data, 4.2 million Americans resigned in October, 4.4 million in September, and 4.3 million in August.

Meanwhile, new unemployment benefits applications last week fell to 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Ministry of Labor said Thursday.

With 11 million jobs, vacancy peaks as demand grows in the bar, hotel, restaurant and other service industries.

