Alex Bram has been awarded the Tech and Innovation of the Ghanaweb Excellence Awards.





Hubtel CEO Alex Bram won the Tech and Innovation Award in 2021 at the Maiden’s Ghanaweb Excellence Awards.

Alex has defeated four very tough competitors in this category and won this deserved award. The four were as many as Ghana’s Digital Economy Champion, Maham Dubaumia Vice President, Zeepay CEO, Andrew Takyi Appiah, Softribe Co-Founder, Herman Chinery Hesse, Temple Executive Director, and Kodjo Hesse.

There were 17 categories of awards, and each category had five very valuable candidates, making it very difficult to win. Therefore, Alex is one of the 17 very valuable people who will be rewarded that night.

Alex Bram

Alex Bram, who co-founded Hubtel on May 12, 2005, on the last school day he graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Kumasi) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

He leads the overall development and execution of Hubtels’ long-term strategy, drives the company’s vision, implements processes, and creates an order that enables the Hubtel team to achieve the best possible capabilities.

Alex Bram is a determined, cautious and systematic behavior-oriented leader. He is a graduate of Stanford Business School (Executive Education).

FIN Award

Recently, he was awarded the E-Commerce Personality of the Year at the Maiden’s FIN Awards as part of the first African Cashless Payment Systems Conference in Accra.

At that time, Hubtel, Ghana’s leading messaging, payments and e-commerce provider, also won the Digital Company of the Year Award.

Under the leadership of Alex Bram, Hubtel is an ongoing contributor to the country’s digitalization, especially its key role in the design and deployment of the Ghana.gov platform, and two other local fintechs, the IT Consortium and ExpressPay.

In fact, the Ghana.gov platform, which raised more than 35 billion Ghana for the government as of mid-November, was also selected as the Cashless Policy of the Year that night.

The company was also the first private company to begin the process of democratizing Ghana’s GHQR by launching a platform called myghqr.com. This will allow both banking app and mobile money wallet users to sign on to the GHQR platform.

Hutel has established itself as a very convenient companion for mobile users, as well as a revolutionary effort as a pioneer in mobile time content services, fintech and bulk SMS messaging.

It is a champion of digital finance, e-commerce and bulk messaging, primarily operated in Accra, Tema and Kumasi in the Ashanti region, and has just launched in Takoradi in the western region.

When Covid-19 hit Ghana last year, Hubtel stepped up to the plate and enhanced its e-commerce service. It provided a very convenient way for customers to buy food and other items online at an affordable price from the comfort of their home or office.

Hubtel has also minimized Hubtel e-wallet transaction fees, making it even more affordable for customers to trade with their wallets.

Hubtel is Ghana’s first technology company to become a member of the globally acclaimed Pledge 1% in 2017.

