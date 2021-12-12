PlayStation Studios has acquired God of War co-developer Valkyrie Entertainment





In a tweet, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed the acquisition of independent developer Valkyrie Entertainment. Known for external support work for titles such as God of War (2018), Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport 7, the studio will now run directly under the game giant.

Today, we announced that Valkyrie Entertainment will join the PlayStation Studios family. I read the tweet that the studio will make an immeasurable contribution to the franchise of major PlayStation studios.

Seattle-based Valkyrie Entertainment is the 17th studio under PlayStations and is the fifth acquisition this year alone. In September, the developers also announced that they would work with Santa Monica Studio on the next God of War: Ragnarok game, scheduled for release in 2022.

Valkyrie Entertainment is an adaptable and respected studio that has produced high quality work on a variety of platforms, from consoles to PCs. And various styles, from actions to game titles as a service, were told to Hermen Hulst in a blog post. Valkyrie’s versatile features are welcomed by all PlayStation Studios teams and continue to focus on providing an exceptional gaming experience.

Within the past year, PlayStation has acquired several developers, including the creator of Returnal – Housemarque in June. In September, the acquisition of two developers, Firesprite and Bluepoint Games, saw even greater expansion. The latter is best known for PlayStation-only remakes such as the Shadow of the Colossus and the newly released Demons Souls Remake.

Sony is reportedly working on a new subscription service that competes with the Xbox Game Pass. Codenamed – Spartacus, the service is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2022 and will give players access to a variety of modern and classic games from the PlayStation catalog.

