How to regulate recreational medical devices?





Devices near advanced medical grade are often made available to consumers with little or no regulatory oversight. Why? By self-recognizing their technology as entertainment, companies developing emerging technologies were able to circumvent the often cumbersome and restrictive regulations normally reserved for medical devices.

Consider the multi-billion dollar direct consumer (DTC) genetic testing industry. There has been a long-standing interest in regulating this area. In 2008, Time Magazine named the DTC genetic test the Invention of the Year. That same year, a US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report called for greater surveillance, making no distinction between entertainment and medical tests. However, following the 1976 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act amendment to medical devices in the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) retains discretion in how to regulate medical devices, including the choice not to regulate at all.

As a result, market leaders such as OG and 23andMe used to provide customers with mostly practical and medical genetic information, but they are arguably still collecting medical-grade data from medical-grade devices. But this time the FDA isn’t breathing down their heads simply by selling their products as a recreational service.

23andMe has recently returned to the sale of medically practical tests. The re-emergence of businesses in the medical field highlights the difference between recreation and medical surveillance. While there are dozens, if not hundreds, of companies that provide recreation directly to consumer genomic data, 23andMe is currently the only FDA-approved DTC genetics company in the United States. To provide medical data.

Why is there a difference in this monitoring? In contrast to medical-grade DTC genetic testing, superficially recreational DTC genetic testing (used by millions and potentially increasing millions as prices continue to plummet) , Potential harm such as invasion of privacy is reduced. Possibility of mental and physical consequences resulting from newly obtained genetic knowledge of precursors.

To some extent, this artificial division between recreation and medical care is justified: recreation tests are most often about infeasible results, ancestor testing, matchmaking, optimal diet, or athletic performance. Some are more suspicious than others, such as detection of. In addition to the often inconsistent results, these tests are often inconsistent, with significantly different ancestral results within the same test company and among other DTC genomic competitors, even for the same twins. You may receive it.

In contrast, regulated medical genomic testing seeks to find the genetic cause of a putative disease, for example, based on reproducible peer-reviewed scientific observations.

Despite this controversial legitimate division, there are protracted and serious concerns. These seemingly benign ancestor tests can also reveal, for example, non-paternity between a presumed father of a demographic background and a child who shares little or no background. Alternatively, these recreational services can identify unknown families, such as half-brothers from enthusiastic sperm donors. In addition, there may be legal implications from recreational testing, such as when tests show strong ancestral ties to stigmatized or legally protected demographics, such as Native Americans and other minorities. There is sex.

There is also the possibility of true emotional trauma due to recreational genomics. Some recreational tests aim to identify athletic performance, or lack thereof, sometimes on the basis of pseudoscientific claims. The FDA considers these tests to be relevant only to general health and generally does not review such products, but testing these results, regardless of scientific validity, weighs heavily on parents and children. It can and, if not justified, creates nasty expectations. And, in general, a recurring concern among recreational DTC genetics is the lack of protection for minors, or whether parents need access to the results of minor children.

In addition, given all the data produced by recreational tests, that data is in the form of raw genetic data collected, regardless of the medical applicability of how companies process, analyze and return the data to their customers. It may be full of personal information and personal information. The American Medical Association (AMA) recently agreed to this position. This raw data should be monitored by federal regulators, at least to protect its security and privacy.

In some cases, raw data can be provided to the requesting consumer. However, research shows that this raw data is often impractical because it can be overwhelmed with false positives and other inaccuracies.

Nonetheless, as long as we maintain this line-of-sight rule that separates recreational DTC genetics from medical DTC genetics, certain tests are less problematic than others, and the law regulates them. It incorporates legal fiction that it doesn’t even need to be. Similarities with regulated cousins, especially with respect to the data collected and analyzed.

The law thrives on legal fiction and legal loopholes. Fiction has existed for thousands of years. Modern legal illusions are even part of the general public, such as the application of legal personality to businesses that give them religious freedom, freedom of speech, or the right to be considered authors.

Perhaps the legal fictitious case of DTC genomics, and perhaps other areas of biotechnology where there is also an entertainment / medical distinction such as neurodevices, needs to be reconsidered, or at least redefined: companies can justify. When considering whether directly sold quasi-medical technology is referred to as entertainment rather than medical, the supervisory authority should make the potential medical device an unregulated type of entertainment or a painstaking medical treatment. At least two distinct and related concepts need to be considered when deciding. All devices that affect regulation.

The first is related to the desired target. Do you believe that individuals using technology are using medical devices? Also, do you believe that the data you receive from your device is medically practical? If the answer to both questions is no, then the device is probably considered an entertainment device.

The second concept is more abstractly related to the actual data collected by the device. If the data is actually medically viable or clinical grade, that is, if there are as many privacy issues as the data collected from the actual medical device, or if the knowledge of the data is potentially harmful to the individual. If there is a possibility, the device should be considered medical grade, or at least not for entertainment, probably regardless of the consumer’s intent in the initial analysis mentioned above by the regulator. Perhaps the FDA should consider a third intermediate descriptor that better fits the potential harm of being unregulated. Even if consumers don’t have medical expectations, the impact on data privacy is as problematic as if the device were a medical device. The data is still useful data. However, there may be some oversights regarding security and privacy, at least for medical devices. Recreation is not overseen by the federal government, despite similar security and privacy concerns.

Things are finally changing. In October, the State of Florida’s DNA Privacy Act came into force, and California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB-41 (scheduled to come into force in January 2022).

California’s new Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA) applies to all DTC genetics companies, regardless of medical / recreational distinction, privacy policy, consumer use, as well as potential third-party use. We are obliged to provide consent to and reasonable security measures. GIPA does not provide the right to private action, but in the case of negligence and willful violations, it does provide civil penalties, albeit modest, after a short treatment period. Florida law does not provide a treatment period and includes criminal penalties.

These laws are a good start to protect consumer-initiated genetic data, that is, data that is clearly for entertainment / superficial purposes and that consumers choose to produce, not for medical purposes. Still, these laws are narrow and specific only to genetic testing, not to other medical devices that have a problematic medical / entertainment distinction, such as the neural device area mentioned above.

Professor Dov Greenbaum is the director of the Zvi Meitar Institute for Legal Implications of Emerging Technologies at Harry Radzyner Law School in IDCHerzliya.

