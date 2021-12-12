“3D crime scene scanner like Google Street View,” says Sue OPP





The engineers at the Forensic Appraisal Unit at Sault Ste. Marie’s Ontario Police Station have advanced skills used in serious crime scenes.

When local police are called to the crime scene, they collect evidence. One way they do that is to record it with a 3D scanner.

“The best comparison I can make is to say it’s like Google Street View,” said Denis Villebrun, Sergeant’s Identification Sergeant at Sault OPP.

“Use when you have serious violence, when you have a lot of evidence to record, when you use it in a very dynamic scene, or when you feel you may need it in the future. Please revisit it to support our investigation.

“It gives us the opportunity to go back there and see what the investigators and forensic experts saw while processing the scene,” Villebrun said.

“You can rotate 360 ​​degrees in the scene to take pictures or send a small laser. Triangulate to determine where you are in space and time.”

Put the pieces together

There, Danika Montgomery intervenes. Sault’s OPP technician receives the information and puts it all together.

Montgomery recently received a certificate from Keishisei for her work to further streamline the scanning of 3D crime scenes.

Management engineer Danika Montgomery received a certificate of commendation from Sucent. Marie OPP appreciates her work to advance the 3D scan of the crime scene. (Supply / Sault Ste. Marie OPP)

“And I was recognized for my professionalism and for collecting that data and then creating a process that made it easy to get good, usable products.”

The information collected in the 3D crime scene scan can also be used in court.

Morning North 6:09 Sault Ste. Marie OPP advances 3D crime scene scanning technology

Sault OPP employees are honored for helping to recreate a more vibrant and complete 3D crime scene. We talked about technology with Danica Montgomery, the forensic appraisal unit of the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment, and Sergeant Dennis Billbrunn. 6:09

