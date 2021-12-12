



You can listen to Apple Music from Google Nest speakers. Method is as follows.

Want to know how to listen to Apple Music on Google Nest speakers? We have covered you!

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. Spotify is the king, but Apple Music is rapidly becoming popular. The company is rapidly expanding its music offerings in the form of larger music catalogs and new subscription hierarchies than ever before.

You can also listen to Apple Music on devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and HomePod mini, but you are not limited to using Apple devices to listen to Apple Music. You can listen to Apple Music on your Android device or third-party smart speaker.

One of the most popular smart speakers out there is the Google Nest list of speakers, which can also be used to play Apple Music subscriptions.

What you need first

Before listing on Apple Music on Google Nest speakers, there are a few things you need to do first. Most obvious, you’ll need an Apple Music subscription. Next, you’ll (obviously) need a Google Nest speaker as well. Finally, you need to install the Google Home app on your iPad, iPhone, or Android smartphone and log in to the app using the Google ID associated with your Nest device.

How to set up Apple Music on Google Nest speakers

Once you have all of the above, you are ready to proceed to set up Apple Music on Google Nest speakers. To do this, follow these steps: Keep in mind that these steps are the same whether you’re setting up Apple Music on Google Nest speakers using your iPad, iPhone, or Android phone.

Open the Google Home app (make sure you’re logged in to the app with the same Google ID you’re using on your Nest device).

[設定]Tap.[音楽]Tap. Find the location labeled “Other Music Services”. Apple Music will be listed. Tap the link icon next to it (it looks like a link in the chain).[リンクアカウント]Tap. You will now be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID. Make sure you’re using the same Apple ID that’s registered with Apple Music.

You only have to perform the above steps once. Doing this will set your Google Nest device to play Apple Music.

Manually instruct Google Nest speakers to play music from Apple Music

Setting your Google Nest device to link to your Apple Music account doesn’t set it to Apple Music by default. If you want to play a song from your Apple Music library, you need to tell your Nest speakers to play it. [song name] With Apple Music.

If you don’t do this, the Nest speaker may try to play a song from another music service (if the Nest speaker has multiple music services configured).

Use Apple Music as the default music streaming service for Google Nest speakers

Setting Apple Music as the default music service for Nest speakers eliminates the need to instruct Nest speakers to play songs on Apple Music every time. The following steps will work on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Open the Google Home app.[設定]Tap.[音楽]Tap. “For music services, tap Apple Music.

Apple Music is now set as the default music streaming service for Google Nest speakers.

