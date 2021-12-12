According to the research chief of a $ 4 billion investment company that specializes in innovation, these 23 stocks are well exposed to three disruptive technology themes that will skyrocket over the next decade.





ROBO Global’s ETFs invest in stocks exposed to AI, health technology and robotics.

Jeremie Capron is the Research Director of ROBO Global, an ETF provider that manages $ 4 billion. His company focuses on AI, health technology and robotics and invests in innovation stocks. Capron shared 23 disruptive technology stocks currently purchased in these three sectors.

Jeremie Capron believes that the disruptive technology theme his company is investing in could prove to be the most important innovation in the next decade.

“Robot engineering and intelligent machines can be as important as the Internet,” ROBO Global’s research director told insiders in a recent interview. “They are just as important as some of the technologies that dominated the beginning of the 20th century: electric, telephone and gas engines.”

“These technologies revolutionized the economy at the time. I think robotics and autonomous machines are very similar,” Capron added. “They are a breakthrough.”

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) track specific sectors, investment strategies, or themes. ROBO Global’s six listed ETFs invest in AI, health tech, and robotics stocks in the United States and Europe.

“All human applications can use these machines to expand range, improve accuracy and speed,” Capron said. “It’s the best investment opportunity for our generation.”

“Our portfolio not only brings growth, but also stability,” he added. “Volatility is different from what you see in a concentrated basket of tech stocks.”

Capron discussed with insiders through three ROBO Global investment themes and shared 23 shares that are exposed to the tailwinds of disruptive technology.

According to Capron, artificial intelligence will be one of the most important investment themes in the next decade. He said ROBO Global has launched an AI index that trades under the ticker THNQ as themes have been properly diversified from the broader robotics sector.

“Machine intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in automation and was very important when it comes to the number of companies involved in creating an independent, more focused portfolio,” Capron told insiders. .. “That’s why we started an AI fund.”

UBS recently named AI as one of the new “ABC of Technology” alongside big data and cybersecurity. They predict that the services and hardware market alone will grow by 20% annually to reach $ 90 billion within the next five years.

“AI is already widely used in areas such as navigation, pricing, advertising, facial recognition, and translation,” said UBS analysts. “In the next few years, we believe that companies will increasingly look to AI to improve the customer experience, reduce the cost of delivering products and services, and develop new business lines.”

THNQ manages a net worth of just over $ 40 million and is making 9% revenue this year.

Health Tech

Capron told Insider that ROBO Global has expanded into medical technology after recognizing that robotics and AI can transform the medical sector over the next decade.

“Healthcare is the next sector we think will be transformed by robotics and AI, and we wanted to be positioned early,” he said. “Healthcare is one of the economic sectors that has so far been very poorly digitized and is in fact comparable to mining and construction.”

“There is a long runway in front of us to digitize medical care, and there are many very exciting innovations, like surgical robots,” Capron added.

ROBO Global’s $ 220 million healthcare technology and innovation ETF, HTEC, has been a competitor to leading ETF providers such as ARKInvest’s Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and iShares’ Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) since the pandemic began. Is above. We focus on the health stock of small and medium-capitalization stocks.

“Before the pandemic, hiring was slow, but the world tasted like a virtual waiting room, so stay here and it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” ETF chief researcher Nina Deca told insiders. In a recent interview. “80% of our portfolio was directly involved in problem solving during a pandemic.”

Robotics

The Robotics Department is where everything started for ROBO Global and Capron, who have a background in science and engineering.

“The ROBO Global team combines investment analysts with experts in the robotics industry,” Capron said. “Ten years ago, we saw the first signs that autonomous machines were right there, and machine intelligence was making tremendous progress.”

“Currently, there are so many innovations in this sector,” he said. “Robotics also generates return on investment in logistics and warehousing, e-commerce, and healthcare.”

ROBO Global’s flagship robotics and automation index, traded under ROBO Ticker, manages $ 1.9 billion in assets and earns just under 14% this year.

Stocks to buy

Capron has listed 23 stocks that are well exposed to the three disruptive technology drivers covered by ROBO Global. Insiders categorize them below and list tickers, prices, and market capitalization. All but two are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.

Cloudflare

Market Insider

Ticker: NET

Price: $ 152.97

Market capitalization: $ 52 billion

Theme: AI

Lam Research

Market Insider

Ticker: LRCX

Price: $ 703.66

Market capitalization: $ 101 billion

Theme: AI

Hubspot

Market Insider

Ticker: Hub

Price: $ 740

Market capitalization: $ 37 billion

Theme: AI

Aspen Technology

Market Insider

Ticker: AZPN

Price: $ 147

Market capitalization: $ 10 billion

Theme: AI

JD.com

Market Insider

Ticker: JD

Price: $ 80.07

Market capitalization: $ 124 billion

Theme: AI

Yandex

Market Insider

Ticker: YNDX

Price: $ 66.32

Market capitalization: $ 24 billion

Theme: AI

lemonade

Market Insider

Ticker: LMND

Price: $ 46.50

Market capitalization: $ 3 billion

Theme: AI

UPSTART

Market Insider

Ticker: UPST

Price: $ 180.61

Market capitalization: $ 16 billion

Theme: AI

Intuitive surgery

Market Insider

Ticker: ISRG

Price: $ 343.87

Market capitalization: $ 122 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Substitute surgery

Market Insider

Ticker: RBOT

Price: $ 10

Market capitalization: $ 1 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Illumina

Market Insider

Ticker: ILMN

Price: $ 375.05

Market capitalization: $ 59 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Azenta

Market Insider

Ticker: AZTA

Price: $ 104.55

Market capitalization: $ 8 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Accurate science

Market Insider

Ticker: EXAS

Price: $ 83.35

Market capitalization: $ 15 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Bella site

Market Insider

Ticker: VCYT

Price: $ 39.42

Market capitalization: $ 3 billion

Theme: Health Tech

CRISPR therapy

Market Insider

Ticker: CRSP

Price: $ 75.46

Market capitalization: $ 6 billion

Theme: Health Tech

issued

Market Insider

Ticker: Edit

Price: $ 30.53

Market capitalization: $ 2 billion

Theme: Health Tech

interior

Market Insider

Ticker: NTLA

Price: $ 112.10

Market capitalization: $ 9 billion

Theme: Health Tech

Cognex

Market Insider

Ticker: CGNX

Price: $ 75.76

Market capitalization: $ 14 billion

Theme: Robotics

Nvidia

Market Insider

Ticker: NVDA

Price: $ 308

Market capitalization: $ 7.96 billion

Theme: Robotics

Keyence

Market Insider

Ticker: KYCCF

Price: 72,370 ($ 636)

Market capitalization: $ 156 billion

Theme: Robotics

I robot

Market Insider

Ticker: IRBT

Price: $ 71.26

Market capitalization: $ 2 billion

Theme: Robotics

Daifuku

Market Insider

Ticker: DAIUF

Price: 9,580 ($ 84)

Market capitalization: $ 11 billion

Theme: Robotics

GXO Logistics

Market Insider

Ticker: GXO

Price: $ 88.68

Market capitalization: $ 10 billion

Theme: Robotics

