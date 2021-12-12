Google’s lowest rated London Underground Station may surprise you





All 272 London Underground stations are rated by Google users around the world.

Not surprisingly, busy stations have more reviews and quiet stations have fewer reviews.

No subway station has a perfect 5.0 rating, but the latest subway station, Battersea Power Station, is as enthusiastic about its spacious, modern design and new connections to the area. I’m getting an impressive 4.9 to see.

No station has the ultimate minimum rating of 1.0 (the location cannot be “zero”), but the worst stations across the network are relatively insignificant stations on the outskirts of Zone 3 in West London.

Not only is the platform narrow, but the entrance / exit of the station is also narrow, so the station can quickly become crowded (Image: Irid Escent / CC).

With a rating of less than half that of Battersea Power Station, Gunnersbury Station gets a low 2.4.

The station is operated by the London Underground District Line and the London Underground, with a high score of 3.7 for the latter.

Most of the 25 reviews criticize the station environment and the congestion strategy that passengers line up to leave the station.

The station is also exit-only when the match is taking place at the Brentford Community Stadium, home of the Brentford FC and London Irish RFCs.

The reviewer left the following comments, and the following comments.

“The overall atmosphere is’a little rape’,” said one.

Another addition: “The station is not suitable for the purpose. In fact, it is very dangerous for rush hours. The stairwell is too small and few people are on the left side. The staff is lazy and useless, the sign works Often not, and the ugliest station on the network. “

One reviewer wrote: “I agree with all the negative comments above. The second entrance from Wellesley Road would be great. The only positive thing is that the staff are trying to do their best in badly substandard situations. . “

The two platforms share one platform aspect. This means that if two trains arrive at the same time, many people can go to the exit at the same time, which can be offensive. The same thing happens if there is a gap in the train and passengers on two platforms have to wait in the same area.

One of the benefits of salvation is that there are several alternative routes in the area, just a short walk from Kew Bridge and Chiswick Park stations.

In 2016, due to a technical failure, the waiting time for the next train was displayed on the dot matrix screen of the station for more than 21 and a half hours.

Highest and lowest rated stations on each London Underground line (as of December 2021)

Line lowest rating highest rating Battersea Queen’s Park (3.3) Piccadilly Circus (4.5) Central Grange Hill (3.2) Taedon Boa (4.6) Circle Moorgate (3.7) Baker Street / King’s Cross St. Panclas / Tower Hill / Blackfriars / Westminster / St. James Park / Sloan Square (4.4) District Gunnersbury (2.4) Cue Garden (4.5) Hammersmith & City Bromley by Bow / Praistow / Eastham (3.6) Baker Street / King’s Cross St. Pan Class (4.4) Jubilee Nice Den (3.5) Canary Wharf (4.6) Metropolitan Moor Park (2.8) Rickman’s Worth / Pinner (4.5) Northern Burnt Oak (3.3) Battersea Power Station (4.9) Piccadilly South Hello (3.2) Piccadilly Circus (4.5) Victoria Tottenham Hale (3.3) King’s Cross St. Pan Class (4.4) Waterloo & Citybank (3.8) Waterloo (4.2)

For stations that offer underground and other services, only underground ratings are used.

What is your highest / lowest rated London Underground Station? Let us know in the comments below!

You can read all of MyLondon’s Tube-related news articles, features, and trivia quizzes on this dedicated page.

