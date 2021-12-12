Polarized Austria ends the blockade as vaccines become mandatory





(Bloomberg)-Austria ended the national coronavirus blockade for most people on Sunday, but maintains restrictions on unvaccinated people as it promotes Europe’s most daring incentives to boost vaccination. did.

Starting Sunday, vaccine denials can only leave home and go to work. There, the coronavirus test is negative every two days, which is essential for shopping and daily exercise. Admission to other venues is prohibited.

The lives of those who have been vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus will slowly return to normal, and patchwork of mitigation schedules will be implemented in the area. Concerts will resume, museums and restaurants will be reopened, and the Christmas market will be revived.

The blockade reduced Austria’s daily infections to about one-third of its peak in late November, but hospitalizations were at levels that would jeopardize the country’s ability to serve all patients. It remains close.

Authorities are also afraid of a new wave of infection starting in January if the more contagious Omicron mutants already identified in Austria are widespread.

The new normal risk is the risk of further polarization one of the countries with the lowest vaccine intake in Western Europe, despite slightly higher levels of vaccination in the past month.

About 72% of Austrians have been vaccinated at least once since 68% a month ago, and 69% have been fully vaccinated.

Austria may now be important to strengthen defenses against new things, even if a minority of voices opposes the vaccine and goes out on the streets to signal it as evidence of an ongoing population division. A variant that leads the buddies by giving a booster shot with.

Austria plans to implement mandatory vaccine policy

The recently appointed Prime Minister Karl Nehammer has been leading efforts to mandate vaccines since February. According to the bill, opponents will be fined up to € 3,600 ($ 4,072). All but one parliamentary group endorse this initiative.

The exception is the Far Right Liberal Party, which organized a third demonstration in central Vienna on Saturday. Police estimate that more than 40,000 people participated, similar to the crowds seen in the previous two times.

Although not in line with Austria’s plans, some European countries require vaccinations for certain professions, such as doctors, teachers and workers in the public sphere. Greece requires them for people over the age of 60.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Brock to begin discussions on the mission. German lawmakers may also vote on strict requirements within the next few months.

