The best video games of 2021





In the world of video games, it was a minor year for release and a major year for math. In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit alleging that Activision Blizzard, the American publisher of the Call of Duty series, fostered a flatboy workplace culture that allowed gender discrimination and sexual harassment throughout the company. I woke it up. Then, in November, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was not only aware of these allegations, including rape, for a long time, but also withheld them from the company’s board of directors. The report claimed that Cotic himself was the subject of a complaint and left a voice-mail message to one former assistant threatening to kill her. A simple employee strike has matured into an indefinite one. The board has vowed to support Cotic. If Cotic is dismissed, he will receive a nonsensical severance pay of $ 250 million.

The Activision case was not uncommon. It followed a trade union survey of French giant Ubisoft in Singapore after reports of sexual harassment, racial wage inequality, and bullying by managers. In January, the CEO of Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends, was accused of creating a hostile work environment, often by bringing sexual progress to employees. (In March, the company’s board decided that there was no evidence of fraud and cleared him.) Such cases asked the old question whether art could be separated from the artist. I will revive it. In a video game where art is usually made by a battalion of developers, the question is reconstructed in collective terms: is it possible to divorce the game from the culture in which it was made? Is the abuse of power in that culture manifested in the idea of ​​the game? And how do players need to support their work without tolerating cheating?

These issues have cast a shadow over the industry. The industry is well-positioned for a pandemic where everyone else spends time indoors. The challenge is to use interdisciplinary, often international teams to build a vast and complex world in a closed state. Many big budget releases are facing delays, filled with smaller, independent games in a more manageable range. However, fresh, amazing and wonderful titles continue to be produced. There are no special orders, but a few years are the best here.

Radiohead: Kid A Mnesia Exhibition (PC, PlayStation 5)

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Entering this virtual museum celebrating the re-release of the band’s classic albums Kid A and Amnesiac, there’s a sign by the door. This is not a game. Disclaimer to manage expectations? Sneaky cultural distance? Or a jive suffering from questions about what makes up a video game? Anything is fine. The museum’s brutal cathedral, filled with Byzantine corridors, majestic rooms, lively CRT TV banks, and carpeted fluttering sketchbook pages, is an interactivity wonder at dusk. A strangely drawn man wanders beside you, and depending on your actions, music from the original recording goes in and out of the soundscape. There are no levels to complete or scores to set. But this elegant contradiction that triggers quest, remorse, and new listening is inactive without human involvement. In other words, it’s a game.

Unpacking (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox)

Unpacking is about what we choose to carry around and how we adapt those things and the memories they represent to the changing circumstances of our lives. The game unfolds through a light and mundane chore of unpacking cardboard boxes at various points in the invisible hero’s life. You place her stuffed animal and crayons in her child’s bedroom. In the next chapter, we’ll try to mount her huge PC under a desk in a college dorm. When you move with a wealthy bachelor, you have a hard time finding a place for your shoes in what was placed with his utmost care. Does he have room to accommodate you in his life? This game shows how our belongings can help develop a sense of belonging in the long run. The story of its considerable power was told in a wonderfully non-traditional way.

Outboard! (IOS, Nintendo Switch, PC)

It starts with murder. On a sunny night in the moonlight, on a cruise ship bound for New York, a man knocked down the railing on the upper deck and jumped into the sea. As a male wife and murderer, your goal is to disembark a free female. Ideally, you will receive a large life insurance check by mail. The clock advances each time you talk. If you arrange things that way, someone else will take responsibility. Outboard! Is a sophisticated text adventure, well written and concise. Success comes from the ability to maintain a consistent deception. (If you fail, you can use the information you got in your next attempt.) A devilishly fascinating chance to escape it.

Wildamis (Mac, PC)

Image courtesy of Worldwalker Games

Wildermyths Webcomic’s aesthetic dot eyes, pen flick mouth, and simple board game perspective believe in a rich fantasy adventure. The setup is from Tolkien Kurichi. A group of young warriors resist hordes of Eldritch threatening farmland. However, the game uses an unorthodox story vignette to completely remind you of your own story. Combat takes place on the chess grid map, where team victories and scars enhance each character in a novel way. All seemingly insignificant decisions contribute to a unique narrative tapestry. As the game progresses, your beloved teammates will turn gray, crouch and their children will step into the breach. By the end, the story blossomed into a homeric soap opera.

Lake (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox)

At the lake, he plays as a MIT graduate and computer engineer Meredith Weiss. Meredith Weiss returns to his childhood home in Providence Oaks, a town on the shores of a lake, to become a mail carrier and recover from burnout. While delivering letters and parcels, you can enjoy a short encounter with the townspeople and get a glimpse of domestic dramas. Occupational (and location) changes force a slow rhythm in Meredith’s life and you also need to adjust. The first frustration at Meredith’s leisurely pace, or the hassle of handling her truck, is important to begin learning road names, understand the buzz of pine trees, and clink a freshly nourished mailbox. It disappears as you make it. The point is mediocrity. An open routine allows Meredith to once again be romantically involved and connected with people.

Genesis Noir (Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox)

Image courtesy of Stray Cat Den

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/2021-in-review/the-best-video-games-of-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos