Halo Infinite gets 4 new playlists including Slayer on December 14th





According to a Reddit post from u / ske7ch343, Halo Infinite has Slayer, Free-For-All (FFA), Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Fiesta playlists. Jarrard has confirmed that four playlists will be available in the game in the December 14th update.

343 Industries previously stated that Fiesta, SWAT, and FFA playlists will be in the game by the end of the year, but social slayer playlists will not reach sometime in 2022. In his post, Jarrard admits that the developers have promised a playlist for social slayers. There are many new variations. However, this is not done before the holidays, so 343 decided to launch a basic Slayer playlist first, and plans to enhance and expand even more variations in the future.

Currently, you cannot select the game mode. Must rotate between Capture the Flag (CTF), Slayer, Stronghold, and Oddball. This is obviously a pain if you want to play one game type. It’s also annoying if you need to complete a challenge for a particular mode, but 343 also addresses that complaint. Jarrard also states that the December 14th update will also remove some of the most frustrating mode-specific challenges.

This update relaxes the challenge requirements, reduces the concentration of the final weekly challenge, and adds challenges specifically for future playlists. The 343 is also slowly trying to implement a performance-based XP that the game does not currently offer by adding a challenge category based on player score accumulation.

Currently, you will only be rewarded in XP for completing the challenge, not for each game you play. This is a big complaint among players who want to level up. Last month, 343 addressed the issue of Battle Pass progress by adding a Play 1 Game Challenge, extending the XP boost period, and giving players more XP in the first six games they play each day. It was made.

In addition to these changes, Jarrard is working on fixing intermittent temporary interruptions that may affect the Big Team Battle (BTB), and after hearing reports of potential anomalies. He said he was also looking at ranked matchmaking. Halo Infinite was officially released on December 8th, but players are still waiting for a co-op story mode set to be available in 2022 and how to play individual levels in the campaign. Set the timeline for.

