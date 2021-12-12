Realme overtakes Samsung to take second place in smartphone market





Mobile device maker Realme has overtaken South Korea’s leading Samsung to take second place in the branded smartphone market, gaining an 18% volume share in October this year, Counterpoint Research said.

Rival Samsung ended in October with a 16% share. Xiaomi (including its brand POCO) was 20%. 15% Vivo.

This rise has brought Realme closer to its ambition to reach the first berth by 2022, which wants to sell more than 40 million smartphones annually. In a recent interview with Business Standards, co-founder Madabches, who built the brand in India with partner Skyley, said: It will also be the top 5 brands of consumer electronics, especially TVs, laptops, wearables and tablets. “

The October numbers show Realme’s paradigm shift. A Chinese smartphone maker, a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, was able to gain market share from major competitors. In the third quarter of 2021, it had a 15% share (Vivo was also 15%), but Samsung was slightly ahead with 17% and Xiaomi with 23%.

It was supported by its aggression on the online sales platform. During the festival, Flipkart’s sales accounted for 52% of smartphone sales, making it the No. 1 brand. It was also the top two online smartphone brands with a 27% market share.

Sheth expects to reach the end of the year by selling 23 to 24 million mobile phones in 2021, compared to 18 million in 2020.

From everyone, the brand paved the way for May 2018 and was one of the first players to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone. The average selling price (ASP) is 11,080 rupees, offering high quality specifications at an attractive price. Obviously in terms of value, Samsung’s ASP will be much higher. However, the company is currently planning to launch the phone at the top end of the spectrum for the first time — the price of the phone is over 50,000 rupees.

Realme is also making progress in the global market. It is available in over 60 markets around the world. According to Counterpoint Research data, if global smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2021 are any sign, they already have a 5% market share.

Responsible for running global business, Sheth focuses on key markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America. The brand has already hit the European Union market, gaining a 3% share in the third quarter of 2021.

Sheth points out that India accounted for 50% of total sales until last year, but expects it to drop to 30% as it expands into other global markets.

To strengthen its reach in India, Realme will increase the number of stores from its current 30,000 to 55,000 by next year. According to the company, online sales are very important, but 70% of sales are still physically done.

