Interview with Halo Infinite: Master Chief’s Silence Makes He a Great Hero





The Master Chief is a man with few words and is more likely to do something cooler than talking about it. Recent replays of the Halo series reminded me that chiefs are often used as badass line delivery systems or comedy relief with dry and quick wit. At Halo Infinite, he’s more talkative and just as dry. But most players remember him as an almost quiet hero, or Halo franchise development director Frank OConnor calling him laconic.

We talked to OConnor and creative director Joseph Staten about the iconic quiet man in the series.

The Master Chief was born in a strange era of video games. The protagonist was either silent like Half-Lifes Gordon Freeman or speaking loudly like the famous Duke Nukem. Master Chief, also known as John-117, can speak, but usually chooses not to speak. That interesting mix originally stuck him between the hero and the player’s avatar.

According to OConnor, it’s a really easy decision to go either way and make Hes a completely silent protagonist, or Hes to crack wisely, or something like the Duke Nukem style. [Bungie] I wanted him to have a personality. And they wanted him to have the ability to work in film studies, so they simplified him. So he speaks briefly.

Staten said he believed the Master Chief’s actions were more powerful than his words. A big and powerful guy like the chief doesn’t have to talk when he can. This is how the Master Chief normally works in Halo games. Through action. And it’s not just when the player is in control. Even in the cutscenes, John speaks less and tends to do a lot, but his AI companion Cortana (and, at Halo Infinite, his new AI friend The Weapon) is for the duo. Have most conversations with.

One of Staten’s favorite Halo scenes, and one of the scenes he specifically called for in the interview, did not include any dialogue from the Master Chief. In the original Hello, Cortana and Master Chief teleport to the Truth Reconciliation Ship after being hijacked by the Flood. When they arrive, the camera flips over, revealing that the pair has been turned upside down. Master Chief crashes into the ground. Cortana is intrigued by his mistakes and explains why he made a mistake in math, but the chief taps his helmet with his hand to move on.

But my favorite cutscenes, including the talkative chief, come at the beginning of Halo 2 at the end of the Cairo Station mission. After deactivating a covenant bomb set to blow up a human base, the Master Chief drags the explosive to a nearby airlock to open it and puts a Dr. Strangelab-style device into space. The chief floats the bomb on the hub of the covenant ship, where it reactivates and destroys the enemy cruiser.

One of the coolest video game cutscenes I’ve ever seen was even better with a 343 remaster, but John has only five lines. First, he asks Cortana how much time is left for the bomb. Then he asks Lord Hood for permission to leave the station. When Lord Hood asks why the chief wants to leave, John offers one of the most iconic video game action hero lines of the early 2000s: returning the bomb to the covenant.

Looking at how infrequently John speaks in the first Halo, each line is concise in this chief scene, but he looks quite talkative. Compared to the characters around him, he is still a strong and quiet type. He speaks in response or when he has ideas that can only be expressed in words rather than actions. That’s because the bungee didn’t want to take the player out from that moment.

Well, there were many factors [contributing to Chiefs quiet nature]But in the end, I think the most important thing was our commitment to make the connection between you as a player and this character as strong as possible, Staten said. And I wrote more lines for the Master Chief than they would appear in Halo: Combat Evolved. But through the editing process, we continued to get rid of them. The more he says, the more likely you are to make a mistake, no matter who you are.

Both my favorite cutscenes from Statens and I serve a unique purpose, which makes the execution of the almost silent protagonist of the bungee so smart. The Master Chief knocking his head straight is a normal reaction and a universal movement, regardless of who is wearing the suit. The bomb scene, on the other hand, characterizes the chief as a skilled and confident soldier. When Cortana asks him what to do if he misses, he simply says, “I won’t.” And he doesn’t. When I dominate the chief again and he is silent, his confidence shifts to me. I was lost in the identity of the Chiefs as both a character and an avatar.

Image: 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Playing a character like Nathan Drake makes me feel like I’m experiencing an incredible event from an incredible character’s point of view. Quiet and player-created avatars make me feel like I’m experiencing the event myself. Hiding the chief behind the mask and speaking modestly offers the best of both worlds, devoting himself to the character’s achievements and reminding him of his existence.

If I don’t always know what he’s thinking and what he looks like, I can imagine my reality.

Anyone who likes the Master Chief has a very different version of who the Master Chief is, OConnor said. And the good thing is that he doesn’t talk enough to pull you away from that fiction or show his face in the game. If you’re a middle-aged black guy, or a teenage girl with red hair, sometimes you’re not in that universe, even if you’re going to say something dry and witty on your face It is very dangerous because it does not visually remind you.

John-117 wasn’t the deepest character ever, at least in the game, but it shouldn’t be. Cortanas and Sergeant. Johnson around him is the character that is supposed to draw our attention and carry the weight of the story. Instead, the Master Chief plays a much more important role. That is, show how cool it is for me to be in his position and keep it out of the way.

