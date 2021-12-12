Salesforce Service Cloud – Deliver Customer Service That Help Convert 

Have you ever gone all agitated to repeat your concerns or queries to different customer service representatives? Don’t be surprised; this has happened to all of us. It happens because the customer reps do not have the records of your complaint. A customer experience would be very smooth and easy if they have all information stored in a cloud-based system that is accessible to everyone from everywhere.

Cloud-based software such as Salesforce CRM can help you deliver the experiences that your customers deserve. As you know, delivering exceptional services and making your customers happy is the key to success in this all-digital world. Salesforce Service Cloud allows you to boost customer satisfaction, retain customers, and grow your reputation.

With Salesforce Service Cloud, you can consolidate all your company data into one system that is accessible to everyone and has a great user interface.

Top Features of Salesforce Service Cloud and How They Help

Salesforce Service Cloud has some outstanding features that help every business out there. We have curated some of the features for you and how they help down below. So, let’s know!

1. Lightning Service Console

With the lightning service console of Salesforce Service Cloud, you can boost agent productivity, deliver excellent customer service, and simplify agent experience. This feature of Service Cloud helps you put all the information that your agents need in one place to deliver fast customer service. Your agents would have access to the knowledge base, subject matter experts, and customer profiles for a quick resolution.

Also, with this, all cases from every channel would come to the agent console from where customer reps can view customer profiles, buying history, account information to deliver excellent customer services.

Further, the responsive layout of the dashboards in the agent console helps your customer reps find accurate information quickly and easily. Thus, it also simplifies the agent experience.

2. Case Management

The case management feature of the Service Cloud allows you to streamline your pipeline to deliver better customer service. With this, you can automatically assign the right agent at the right time, streamline service processes, see the entire customer interaction, and know what to focus on and when.

Use AI-powered routing recommendations from Einstein to assign the right cases to the right agents. Thus, you can utilize the skills of the right agent for the right client. Also, you can deliver the best customer experiences by showcasing your customer support and business processes with Service Cloud.

Besides, you can also see the chronological timeline of a case regardless of the channel. You have the ability to send email replies with prewritten templates with just a few clicks to deliver customers a prompt action.

3. Omni Channel Routing

Customer expectations are rising exponentially; you need to handle them smartly. With the Omni-channel routing feature of the Service Cloud, you can now intelligently route the right cases to the right service agent. Thus, this helps you ensure that the reps that have the required skill set handle the right client. You can route the cases, leads, or any other work to the appropriate service agent.

Other than that, you get the ability to access operational insights with the help of Salesforce Service Cloud. Operational insights allow you to know the current status of agents’ productivity and how often they accept or decline customers’ requests.

4. Workflow and Approvals

With workflow and approvals in Salesforce Service Cloud, you can automate your internal processes and procedures to keep things moving. You can allow your service agents to be more productive than ever before by automating workflows. With this, you can automate your email responses, tasks, field updates to speed up the delivery processes.

Also, you can simply create an entire process with easy drag and drop functionality using the process builder. With process builder, you get a point-and-click interface that allows you to create and update call logs, records, launch workflows, and more.

Further, you can also keep your cases moving by simplifying approvals. With this, you can specify the sequence of steps required to approve a record.

5. Service Cloud Telephony Integration

You can now keep your agents productive and customers happy with telephony integration in Service Cloud. With this feature, your service agents get the ability to view the customer details and account record in a profile screen even before picking up the call.

The telephony integration feature of the Service Cloud also allows you to call your customers with just a click. This lets you turn all your phone numbers inside Salesforce into clickable links. Thus, you can boost agent productivity.

Automatically log-in whatever notes you take during the call and associate them with objects such as contact records, cases, or any object that you create.

Other than that, you get the ability to control everything that you do with calls without having to leave the Service Cloud console. From making outgoing calls, putting them on hold, transferring calls to another agent, to conference calls – all things at one place.

6. Social Customer Service

This feature of Salesforce Service Cloud allows you to monitor and respond to your customers’ posts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more, quickly. This helps you equip your customer service reps with the right tools they need to create and handle cases on social media channels.

You can combine Service Cloud with Salesforce Social Studio to escalate customer care requests on social channels directly to the social service team. Also, you can route the cases to the right customer service rep at the right time with the help of keywords, classifiers, and language detection in Service Cloud.

Furthermore, Social Customer Service being an integrated part of the Salesforce Customer Success platform allows your social teams to have a comprehensive picture of your customers before responding.

Wrapping Up

Salesforce Service Cloud is truly a blessing if you’re looking forward to providing excellent customer service. Delivering good customer service ensures you have a reputation, a competitive edge over your counterparts, and increased ROI. So, if you are willing to have a successful Service Cloud implementation, then dedicated Salesforce professionals can help.

Reach out to us to have our Salesforce experts working for your success. Let your ideas take flight with us.