Why not try ice fishing this winter?Here are some tips





When Sean Norton purchased the Jack Trap Ice Fishing Outfitters in 2019, he wanted to own the iconic 40-year-old eye strap factory after growing ice fishing at nearby China Lake.

However, Norton couldn’t predict how the coronavirus pandemic would nearly double his business when a horde of mainners rushed to ice fishing last winter. Norton said many customers last winter were clearly unfamiliar with the sport, based on questions from all newcomers to the factory store and novices over the phone.

There was no safe ice last year in December or early January. There was no slight difference. After Christmas, we stayed straight until March, “Norton said.

It was the same story in Wyndham of Sevagobate. Owner Wayne Berginnis, a 40-year-old Maine ice fisherman, has doubled his business in the Lake Sevago region.

It was great and it was really nice to see. Many families were out together, Berzinis said.

For everyone who wanted to do ice fishing last winter but didn’t, here’s a basic guide from experts on how to get closer to the upcoming outdoor season.

Ice fishing is very easy, “Norton assured. “Give me an ice hole and bait. It all depends on the amount of money you are trying to invest.

Basics

The first thing you need to do before you leave home is to buy a fishing license ($ 25 for residents, $ 64 for non-residents) and then find them with a basic understanding of state fishing laws or online. The way.

The following list is a fishing trap, also known as a jigline or tip-up. Although the general fishing method in Maine allows five traps, it is always best to check the law for water to fish. Jigline is a more minimalist approach. But you will reach it soon.

At the end of the line, be sure to pick up the fishing line, hook, swivel, device between the line from the trap and the line to the hook. These are all about $ 10.

Finally, the last big must-have is either a hand chisel (about $ 20) or a primitive hand auger ($ 50 to $ 150), an old school petrol auger ($ 250 to $ 500), or a new auger. It is for making holes. , Lighter and quieter electric version (about $ 300- $ 700).

More and more people are buying hand augers, removing handles, and installing basic drills for home use, Berzinis said.

Whatever you decide, you’ll need one of these tools for drilling and a hand chisel to check the ice before walking on it. If you’re taking a walk with your friends, make sure it’s at least 3 inches thick. (The state has guides for other situations.)

Another useful but not essential item is a sharp knife for putting fish in the intestines if you plan to hold it for dinner. A cassotte-like skimmer for scooping ice cubes from holes. And if it’s smooth, a creeper or ice spike for walking on ice (all of the above runs between $ 10 and $ 70).

Don’t wait for food

Norton recommends a bait bucket to carry the bait and a small aerator to keep it alive. Battery-powered ones run for around $ 15 to $ 40.

You should check state law to see if live food is allowed in the ponds and lakes you are fishing for. If legal, Norton recommends using live bait to add that little movement to the end of the line to seduce the fish.

If you’re crazy about ice fishing, you may want to grow. Place a large cooler in the garage with an equally large air conditioner to store fresh food in your home. ..

Dissolved oxygen is required in water. Depending on the number of fish you have, they can run out of it. So you need a big enough aerator, Norton said.

Luxury goods

Some other accessories can make the experience more enjoyable.

Ice shack is a tradition of ice fishing from Minnesota to Maine, but not needed if a warm escape is required. Try the pop-up hut. They start at around $ 150 and run for over $ 600. However, these portable sheds can be fitted with camping chairs, coolers, and small portable propane heaters ($ 70- $ 150) for warmth.

Next, it’s best to have a parc sled, similar to a basic plastic children’s sled, to carry your gear. But if you invest in the classic thick, wide black ice fishing sleds found in hardware and sporting goods stores, you’ll be happy to do so. They start at around $ 50, but are sturdy on the side at almost foot height to ensure they don’t tip over when you pull them over the lake.

Minimalist approach

Berzinis loves the early season in a small, stocked pond that freezes first and comes in with a pack basket. And he likes to keep it simple with a single line to the jig and some worms in his pocket.

In many cases, Berzinis said he didn’t even need to make a hole. Find some of the holes you made earlier and kick your foot. Bring a flea and check the ice just in case.

For those on a tight budget, Berzinis uses fleas or hand augers ($ 20 to $ 100), jig poles ($ 30), worms (less than $ 10), fishing lines, hooks and swivels ($ 20 to $ 100). He said he could go out and have fun for less than $ 150. $ 10). Put everything in your backpack and hike. Or take a truly traditional approach with an old-fashioned pack basket. However, it costs an additional $ 100.

Belginis said I like to put worms in my pockets and carry jig poles or some traps.

do you have any questions?

One thing is certain: there is no shortage of mentors for ice fishing people. Berzinis and Norton are encouraging new ice anglers to visit the ice fishing forums on social media (such as Facebook’s main ice fishing) online or approach ice fishing. The state also posts tips and state inventory reports on its website.

The ice fishing community is very obedient to helping others, Berzinis said. If you want to contact someone, ask for a hint. I love taking people out and introducing sports.

Norton’s Best Advice: The best ice fishermen work there. Therefore, checking the traps regularly will increase your success rate.

According to Norton, you can lift the trap three feet and put it back in to raise and move it. You may find the flag soon.

