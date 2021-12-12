Microsoft admits that Lionhead Studios was a failure





In a new six-part documentary series, Microsoft states that the handling of Lionhead Studios, which was closed in 2016, was a mistake that helped shape the current way of working with developers acquired by Microsoft.

Power On: The Story of Xbox Episode 6 features a short segment dedicated to Lionhead. One of the biggest mistakes we’ve learned in the past was Lionhead, said Shannon Loftis, general manager of Global Game Publishing when Lionhead was closed. I had already released Fable1 and it was a hit … People wanted more, so I bought Lionhead. They were a good year.

Screenshots of Fable Xbox Series X

However, after Fable 2, Kinect appeared, and she explained that the Fable-Kinect marriage never actually took place. And while Fable: The Journey was a passionate project for many, I think it’s a significant departure from the pillars that made Fable 1 and 2 so popular.

Sarabond, head of the Xbox game creator experience and ecosystem, said it acquired Lionhead in 2006 and shut it down in 2016. A few years later, we looked back on that experience. What have we learned and how do we not make the same mistakes?

Have you played Fable II?

Yes, No

So what did Microsoft learn? Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, gets the studio for what they are currently good at. Your job is to help them accelerate their actions, not their actions.

At least among those interviewed in the documentary, it’s clear that Microsoft is aware that they have ruined the UK studio. According to Loftis, I wish Lionhead was still a viable studio.

Unfortunately Lionhead no longer exists, but the studio’s legacy lives on with the new Fable games currently under development at Playground Games. This new version balances the old and new ideas of fantasy RPGs and is built on the Forza engine. This is not bad considering that Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most beautiful games ever created.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK news and entertainment writer.

