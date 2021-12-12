



GiliSoft Exe Lock Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline standalone setup of GiliSoft Exe Lock Free Download.

GiliSoft Exe Lock Overview

GiliSoft Exe Lock is a reliable application that allows you to block all executable files stored on your computer. It is a powerful and efficient application that enables you to avoid accessing your valuable files. The program is useful when you want to provide other people with limited access to your computer, and it supports a command line interface that allows you to lock or unlock any program that uses command lines. Apart from protecting your files, this great tool also allows you to stop malware from modifying your program because it can damage or destroy data that includes EXE files, you can also download Hasleo BitLocker Anywhere 2021 Free Download.

GiliSoft Exe Lock is a smart application that enables users to lock files using advanced and secure encryption algorithms through which users are required to enter the password before executing the files. Protected files or folders can’t be opened, read, modified, moved, deleted, copied or renamed without password, it also gives you the possibility to lock media players and web browsers as it can lock the video player on the computer. All in all, GiliSoft Exe Lock is an impressive application that enables users to hide or encrypt their files and folders in order to protect them from unauthorized access. You can also download IRISmart Security Free Download.

GiliSoft Exe Lock Features

Below are some noticeable features that you will experience after GiliSoft Exe Lock Free Download

A reliable application that allows you to block all executable files stored on your computer, a powerful application that enables you to avoid accessing your valuable files, useful when you want to provide other people with limited access to your computer. Interface with self-explanatory options for complete protection. Supports a command line interface that allows you to lock or unlock any program using command lines. It allows you to stop malware from modifying your program because it can damage or destroy data that includes EXE files. It enables users to lock files using advanced and secure encryption algorithms, the ability to require password before executing files, it also gives you the possibility to lock media players and web browsers as it can lock the video player on the computer.

GiliSoft Exe Lock Technical Setup Details

Before you start GiliSoft Exe Lock Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Program Name: GiliSoft Exe LockSetup File Name: GiliSoft.Exe.Lock.10.2.rar Setup Size: 7.9MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Added Last Released On: December 12, 2021 Developers: Jellysoft

System Requirements For GiliSoft Exe Lock OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or above Free Download GiliSoft Exe Lock

Click on the link below to start the free GiliSoft Exe Lock download. This is complete offline standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: December 12, 2021

