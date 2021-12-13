How America Stays Lead in Technology





December 1, 2021 1:18 pm (Eastern Standard Time)

Students will attend a class at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing on December 9th. Photo: Jin Liwang / Zuma Press

Graham Allison and Eric Schmidt insist on national efforts to maintain US technological leadership against rising China (China will soon lead US technology, editorial, December 8). Day). However, more powerful drugs than they prescribe are needed to organize a national response similar to mobilization. .. .. It won World War II.

Allison and Schmidt cite innovation and competition law, which spends $ 50 billion annually on science and technology over five years. The federal development budget fell from 0.8% in 1984 to 0.3% of GDP last year. To recover the 1984 level, more than $ 100 billion will be required annually.

Research that is separated from the manufacturing industry is not effective. Great inventions in the digital age came from collaboration between federal agencies (especially Darpa), corporate labs, and factory floors. Manufacturing investment has fallen from 2.4% in 1984 to 1% of GDP in 2019, and capital stock has been stagnant since 2001. In my opinion, manufacturing capital stock is about $ 1.5 trillion below pre-2001 trends.

The decisive advantage of China is the integration of R & D and manufacturing, mining, logistics and transportation. Allison and Schmidt say China leads in 5G coverage, but more difficult is China’s application of 5G to automated ports, industrial robots, smart cities and telemedicine.

A drastic revision of tax law is needed to prioritize capital-intensive manufacturing, in some cases broadband infrastructure, industrial policy, etc., rather than the low-capital software business. We also need to train engineers and skilled factory workers, but only 7% of US graduates major in engineering, compared to 33% in China. Engineers cannot be trained fast enough to close the gap, so immigration standards need to be revised to prioritize skills.

David P. Goldman

Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Asia Times

new York

I’m not as negative as those who think that China, the enemy of totalitarianism, is ahead of us in innovation, as it is an ever-expanding economy. Creativity is a core requirement to stay on the cutting edge. And most creativity and innovation are driven by non-conformists in their respective fields. This requires a free spirit and a freedom-based society that fosters a free spirit. To have a free mind requires a spirit of tolerance to the thoughts of others.

In addition, we need an economic system that can provide capital and opportunities to these nonconformists. These prerequisites for leadership in innovation are markedly lacking in totalitarian systems, including the Communist Party of China.

China will certainly be a strong competitor for innovation. As I saw it directly, it will continue to try the right innovations from us. As in the editorials of Allison and Schmidt, we need to accelerate our support for innovation. But I’m still betting on the side of the free world.

Paul M. Dubber

Scarsdale, NY

Dabbar was Deputy Secretary of Science for the US Department of Energy (2017-21).

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print version on December 13, 2021.

