Google makes it easy to play Android games on Windows 11





One of the best features of Windows 11 is to support Android apps. But not yet. Microsoft has not signed a contract with Google to bring Google Play to Windows. As a result, you will not be able to officially install Google Play on Windows 11. You need to go to Amazon and get a retailer’s App store to run some of your favorite Android apps on your laptop or desktop. However, there is still a big caveat. Microsoft has only recently made the Amazon Appstore available to users, and only US insiders can use it.

That said, good news for Android users who own a Windows machine. Google wants to bring Android games to Windows. And not just Windows 11, but Windows 10 as well.

Windows will get Google’s Android in 2022

This is exciting news for anyone looking to get the most out of their Android and Windows experience. But the problem is that Google has only checked Google Play support for Windows for games. This means that the remaining Android apps that may run on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs will not be officially available. At least at first.

“From 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices. They will be able to seamlessly switch between mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and soon Windows PCs,” Greg Hartrell told The Verge. I told you. “This product built by Google brings the best Google Play games to more laptops and desktops. We are pleased to be able to expand the platform to allow players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

Hartrell is Google’s product director for games on Android and Google Play.

Not a game streaming service

Separately, Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert said the company built Windows apps without the help of Microsoft. This Windows version of the Android gaming app allows gamers to play on Android or Chrome OS and then resume the session on their PC.

From its appearance, Google is interested in establishing a foothold in the gaming industry. You can advance your Google gaming goals by playing Android games on all available devices except iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The company also operates its own gaming streaming service, Stadia, which turns any device into a console. However, the Android game app for Windows does not stream games. Instead, the user runs them locally. That is, it must be installed on a Windows 11 or 10 device.

Google has not disclosed when the Windows Android gaming app will be available to users. The company made fun of it at The Game Awards event on Thursday.

If you want to run games other than Android games on Windows 11, you can install it when the Amazon Appstore becomes available. Alternatively, you can immediately install the unofficial Google Play experience on Windows 11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/google-making-it-easier-to-play-android-games-on-windows-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos