Globoplay abandons old TV and joins Google





Big Brother is so successful that it is a problem for TV Globo. Earlier this year, people who tried to watch reality shows on Globoplay were rarely frustrated. It was virtually impossible to access the platform at the most emotional moments of the show.

At the time, Globo explained that Globoplay was plagued by a “traffic burst effect.” At this time, millions of users moved from television to Rio Station streaming at the same time at the end of the show, keeping behind the scenes.

Basically, the demand was so high that Globo’s infrastructure couldn’t support the traffic.

In the previous edition of BBB, more than 430 million hours were watched, of which 350 million were watched livestream. It was viewed 3.7 billion times and livestreamed 2.4 billion times. The peak number of concurrent requests in Globoplay was 17.62 million, an increase of 352% compared to the previous edition, and the number of concurrent users on the platform was 2.618 billion, an increase of 261% compared to BBB20. The numbers were released by Globo’s Director of Strategy and Technology, Raymundo Barros, at the 55 Tec Summit on Friday 10th.

Measures to mitigate the effects of BBB22

In recent months, Globo’s technology has revolutionized. First, the company’s data center was sold. Later, a large contract was signed between Google and the broadcaster to use search giant technology and cloud services. Barros said at the meeting that the next BBB will already be using Google services.

When asked what steps were taken to reduce BBB issues in Globoplay, in addition to the partnership with Google, Globo said through communications that “infrastructure growth, code optimization, service architecture”. Noticed about measures such as changes in the system, system shutdown during peak hours, etc. Time ”was executed.

In television broadcasts, actions that “shift” the blast, such as delaying the end of the show in some squares, were adopted in previous editions and will be used again.

Older TVs don’t work in Globoplay

Globo has also made a large investment. Technology costs, along with Globoplay content, were one of the company’s biggest spending lines. In the first nine months of 2021, Grupo Globo’s costs and costs increased 28% compared to the same period last year.

Frustrated are the owners of old TVs. Another initiative, according to Globo’s communications, was the implementation of a program to disable TV applications manufactured by 2015. “We have found that these models are likely to have technical issues that could cause livestreaming transmissions to fail, as manufacturers no longer support operating systems running on these older TVs. , The Globoplay app couldn’t be updated to meet the needs of current subscribers, so this was necessary. “

BBB22 big bet

Another step Globo took was to extend the CDN (Content Delivery Network) structure. Simply put, a CDN is a content delivery network connected to a group of geographically dispersed servers that work together to provide rapid delivery of content from the Internet.

Content is available not only on huge servers far from the user’s home, but also on computers close to the user.

The “Migrate to the Cloud” move has brought the most important services and applications from Big Brother and Globoplay to the cloud computing environment as part of a close partnership between Globo and Google Cloud.

“In the first case, the journey to build our own CDN began in 2019, when the company closed the year with six POPs. In 2020, it reached 18 milestones and in the same year. Reached the first destination. International: USA. In 2021, its base was expanded to secure national distribution, reached Europe and Canada, and reached the 100 POP milestone in Brazil. We did, “the company said.

Affiliates are part of the solution

Having your own CDN is one of the reasons Netflix is ​​so stable and less likely to crash. In this sense, Globo has the advantage of having affiliates dispersed in several parts of Brazil.

“The capillarity of this infrastructure guarantees a smaller leap for users to consume video, dramatically improves the national experience, brings the content provided closer to the user, and data moves between servers. It reduces the distance required for this. It’s a subscriber. It’s a device, “says Globo’s communications.

When BBB22 starts up, many of the operations that are “mainly support for burst hits” are already in the cloud.

However, keep in mind that the nature of Globoplay is different from Netflix and other streaming platforms. Globo’s platform consumes most of its content as livestreaming, as well as video-on-demand (VOD) services.

It may not seem like a big difference to consumers, but it’s a big challenge from a technical point of view. As a result, DAZN’s platform “hung” when Italy incorporated A-series football into streaming. Millions of Italians accessed the service at the same time to watch the game, and the service was terminated.

The episode caused anger in the country. The country’s broadband infrastructure, which is poor compared to other European countries, has been identified as a problem. In this case, a good CDN may alleviate or improve the problem.

You can avoid this type of problem by using a robust delivery network (CDN). “Since the last BBB, we believe that all indicators related to Globoplay’s consumer experience have improved significantly and that next season’s streaming service performance will maintain the highest quality standards,” he said. Globo communication.

Globo’s Globoplay Priority

In recent years, Globo has undergone a tough restructuring to significantly reduce employees and expenses with the goal of becoming a direct sales company. Globoplay is a central part of this strategy.

Platform growth is showing signs of encouragement. Globoplay revenue growth was 68% in the second half of this year, with a 42% year-on-year increase in subscriber base. In the third quarter, platform revenue increased 70% year-on-year and the subscriber base increased 27%. The strong growth of subscribers in the second half is directly related to BBB.

The problem with Globo is that the cost of the platform is growing rapidly, requiring a large investment in technology and content. Globo’s expectation that Globoplay will only make a profit in 2024 or 2025. At the 55Tec Summit, Globo’s Technology Director emphasized that the major benefits of moving to the cloud are in terms of cost and efficiency.

With the debut of BBB 22 on January 17, you can see how efficient Globoplay will be and how much effort and investment will be rewarded in the last few months.

Follow the columns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uol.com.br/splash/colunas/guilherme-ravache/2021/12/12/globoplay-abandona-tvs-antigas-e-se-alia-ao-google-para-nao-travar-no-bbb.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos