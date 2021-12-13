Is the HTML list a Google ranking element?

These elements can show Google how words and topics relate to each other, and how the content in each section relates to the content around it.

Given Google’s growing interest in natural language and what we currently know about the knowledge graph, it’s no wonder that algorithms use page elements that improve the semantic understanding of their content.

The list also helps to display the content in the featured snippet at the top of the organic search results.

“How do I mark my page as a featured snippet?” Google says.

“No. The Google system will determine if the page is a suitable snippet for the user’s search request, and if so, promote it.”

advertisement

Continue reading below

One of the things that Google’s system wants to see in the long-awaited Position Zero snippet is listicle-type content.

So while you can’t specifically tell Google that this is a featured snippet, you can create and format your content in a way that qualifies you for a featured snippet.

Evidence for HTML lists as a ranking factor

The list itself is so easy to manipulate that it cannot be counted within the ranking algorithm. How great it would be if you could list what you wanted to rank and get to the top of SERPs.

advertisement

Continue reading below

(Not at all great. It’s spamming like hell.)

So I think content authors and SEO experts need to focus only on the order and structure that HTML lists bring to the page.

The list provides the reader with a quick point of reference or a step-by-step action to perform. Emphasizes important information. They help you easily tell what is most important. These will help those who are skimming the page quickly find a takeaway.

As Roger Montti explained in a recent article:

“In my opinion and experience, an ordered or unordered list is not ranked because it is an ordered / unordered list. The ideas contained in the content are consistent and organized. , Because it is well organized, it is ranked in the ranking. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

The list itself doesn’t make much sense to Google, whether it’s ordered or not.

But subheadings, original text, ordered or unordered lists, and perhaps videos or high-quality images, all working together, backed by reliable and well-cited expert information. When it becomes clear to Google, magic happens. *

The list shows how the information is displayed. Most important is the quality, context, reliability, and accuracy of that information.

* For clarity, there is no real magic – black, white, or anything else.

Ordered or unordered HTML list as a ranking element: our verdict

Google may use HTML lists as search ranking signals. If so, HTML, words on the page, and links aren’t as powerful signals as when you had to run almost every algorithm.

advertisement

Continue reading below

I think it’s used to help Google contextualize the information it’s evaluating as a whole, but the presence of a list (or lack of a list) doesn’t move the needle for you in organic SERPs. ..

What you can do with a list is to help disrupt order and simplify complex ideas.

They help you get enhanced search results that are very noticeable in featured snippets.

And the list can improve the reader’s experience, it’s an SEO victory all day long.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ranking-factors/html-lists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos