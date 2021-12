Is the HTML list a Google ranking element?

Lists help you organize the text and numerical information on your web pages.

But can they help you rank higher in Google search results?

Claim: An ordered or unordered HTML list as a ranking element

To make an HTML list a direct ranking element, you need to add the HTML list to your page and weight how you use them within the Google Search ranking algorithm.

I know there are some HTML elements, such as heading tags. So what about the list?

With this added, it looks like this:

Berry

Whipped cream Heavy cream sugar



To display this:

… Google results show that berries and whipped cream are ranked higher, perhaps to a lesser extent, but cream and sugar are ranked higher.

Evidence of an HTML list as a ranking factor

A 2010 Google patent analyzed by Bill Slawski shortly after its release shows that (at least at that time) Google used HTML markup for both unordered and ordered lists in web page ratings. ..

Specifically, the method described in the patent helped the algorithm determine the semantic relationships between words in order to understand the relevance of the topic on the page. Slawski wrote:

“Part of the process behind this approach involves search engines analyzing the HTML structure on the page to look for elements such as titles, headings, and unordered lists on the page (“

) And an ordered list (