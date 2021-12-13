Big tech is playing a financial shell game





We know that companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta (also known as Facebook), and even Microsoft are tracking a lot about us. What’s less certain is how to monetize that information on all the different platforms you own, from search and e-commerce to social media and cloud computing. This information asymmetry is one of Big Tech’s central criticisms.

Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are investigating how platform companies can use this to create a non-uniform competition with consumers or corporate customers. A new report from the Innovation and Public Purpose Institute at University College London has been added to a lawsuit against Big Tech, where such companies use information asymmetry to navigate the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 10-K Disclosure Rules. Claims to be gated. Detailed financial data.

In a one-year Omidyar Network-funded research project led by UCL scholars Ilan Strauss, Tim O’Reilly, Mariana Mazzucato, and Josh Ryan-Collins, how existing SEC disclosure rules are with BigTech’s data monetization business model. I checked if they match. Answer: Not good. Just as the existing US antitrust law (which considers consumer prices as a measure of monopoly power) is not suitable for the era of digital barter transactions, the existing SEC disclosure rules are in the era of surveillance capitalism. Not enough.

The bay has something to do with two things. First, while the platform relies on “free” products to gain more users and create a network effect that can be monetized on all products and services, financial regulators are primarily specific financial information. The fact that we are focused on the disclosure of. This allows Big Tech to hide market power, increase profit margins and unfairly expand its platform advantage.

Second, existing SEC rules for segment disclosure within diverse conglomerates, such as the Big Tech platform, are a huge hiding in the data extracted by the platform, as reporting rules are limited to products that generate direct revenue. Lacking value. As anyone who understands Big Tech knows, the value lies in data aggregation and monetization.

According to the report, the current 10K disclosure requirements largely ignore market users and “the key operational indicators that these companies themselves use to monitor product progress and future potential.” increase. As shown in public and private transcriptions, conference calls, and disclosures, the people who run these companies are “Monthly Active Users,” “User Engagement,” and “Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).” , And spend a lot of time thinking about “lifetime value.” (LTV) ”, because these indicators drive revenue growth.

Even if you don’t disclose such information to investors at the segment level, that’s true. Currently, SEC guidelines require companies to define their business segments based on their revenue-generating and cost-bearing business activities. Regularly reviewed by the Chief Executive Officer. Individual financial information is available. If such a division accounts for at least 10% of the profit / loss, revenue, or assets of all unrelated business segments, the company needs to provide more financial information to the regulator.

Big Tech uses these warnings to avoid the spirit of law, perhaps even letters. Alphabet’s historic defense against not calling YouTube another division was that its CEO did not review these results. Does anyone really think that the world’s largest video platform isn’t the focus of the C Suite? Meanwhile, Apple states that “individual financial information” regarding the profitability of the App Store “does not exist.” Still, the company regularly quotes how it created a whole new industry for app developers.

Moreover, as the UCL report points out, regulations are not “adjusted to the size of the enterprise.” All companies with revenues of $ 100 million or more are subject to the same SEC rules, but the platform giant has an entire division, one of the largest 100 companies in the United States. Many Big Tech single product lines can account for only 1% of the parent company’s total sales, but still dominate a particular market.

The bottom line is that a set of outdated regulations makes it much harder for regulators, investors, customers and citizens to actually understand the position of tech giants in their individual markets. It makes it impossible to protect the market, or democracy.

So what should we do? The report author has several suggestions, including a required 10K report of user interaction metrics for the product with the least number of monthly active end users and business users. This is consistent with the EU’s proposed rules for platform “gatekeepers”, but will be applicable at the product level around the world.

They also recommend detailed standalone segment finance for product lines with annual revenue or profit or loss of $ 5 billion or more. The idea is to get rid of management discretion in deciding what a segment needs to be labeled. This has long been delayed given the growing concentration of businesses in the economy, technology and other sectors over the last two decades.

Finally, the UCL report calls for a technology-specific SEC disclosure framework that takes into account the unique business model of digital giants. That’s a good idea. Data is an asset and should be counted as such.

