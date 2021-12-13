Kellner, Primark, bitcoin, okovn.Google has shown something that reflects its interest in the internet





Internet giant Google regularly publishes statistics that reveal what’s most sought after on the Internet. This year, they were interested in the mainstream people, Soccer Euro 2021 or covid-19. Users were also interested in the event as an energy supplier, Bohemia Energy and the opening of the first premark store in Prague. They said goodbye to the billion Peter Kellner or wondered how Torund was made.

According to Google, rankings are based on search queries, with the greatest increase in interest this year compared to last year.

Last year’s ranking of the top 10 most popular terms in Czech Google was clearly dominated by the coronavirus pandemic issue, but in the second year the coronavirus’s impact on searches was slightly weakened. .. Nonetheless, inquiries regarding vaccination registration, FFP2 respiratory or antigen testing are at the top of this year’s trends.

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin also recorded a significant increase in searches, and many Czechs decided to invest to raise their prices.

Top 10 trends of the year

Rank Search Term 1. Census 2. Euro 20213. Bitcoin 4. Vaccination Registration 5. Election 6. FFP2 Respiratory 7. Like a House 8. Squid Game 9. Bogena 10 Antigen Test

Every year, Google also edits the sad farewell rankings. This is a compilation of the personalities that died in a particular year and the names that users searched for in this regard.

This year, the Czechs remembered the favorite representative of Czech businessman Petr Kellner, actress and Popelka Ribche Safrankova or Slovak singer Milo Zbilka, who died particularly tragically.

The head of the Czech personality category was President Milos Zeman. He got public attention after being hospitalized for a few weeks. People were also looking for the name of today’s ex-MP Dominique Ferry. He had to leave politics because of multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Top 5 Czechs

Rank Search Term 1. Miloshzeman 2. Dominique Feri 3. Pabertrabnichek 4. Petrfiara 5. Adam Ondra

This year, the ranking of foreigners was mainly interwoven with Hollywood stars invited to the 55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

These included Johnny Depp, other actors Ethan Hawke, and Michael Caine. An unfortunate shooting from a gun while filming the movie moved American actor Alec Baldwin to second place.

Top 5 events in 2021

Rank Search Term 1. Census 2. Euro 20213. Elections 4. Bohemia Energy 5. Olympics

Like last year, this year the Czechs have moved from the harsh reality to the world of series and television programming. People were most attracted to the reality show Like House, which featured influencers from social networks. The Czech television miniseries on the life of Božena Nemkova also earned points from Czech shows.

2021 Top “Methods”

Ranking Search terms 1. Validity period of antigen test 2. Tornado formation method 3. Selection method 4. Quarantine period 5. Cross-country ski selection method

Google offers a global comparison. For example, the most popular word of the year in the United States was “NBA,” and I was most looking for Alec Baldwin among the actors. For example, the phrase “how to pronounce Dogecoin” came in first in this category. “How to pronounce”. Dogecoin is one of the cryptocurrencies.

In the neighboring Slovakia, the word “Corona government” has become a trend this year. This is a Slovak web portal that provides up-to-date information on coronavirus pandemics. Among the foreigners, the Slovaks showed the greatest interest in singer Lady Gaga and actor Alec Baldwin. The terms “how to get a covid pass” or “how to knit pomlázka” were mainstream in the search for “method”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zpravy.aktualne.cz/ekonomika/google-cesi-letos-nejvic-na-internetu-hledali-scitani-lidu-a/r~63d76d6a59af11eca7d3ac1f6b220ee8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos