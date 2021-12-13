LastPass announces integration with Google Workspace





LastPass by LogMeIn has announced a new integration with Google Workspace, formerly known as GSuite, as part of its federation login service.

With this latest addition, LastPass has integrated directories and federation with four of the market’s top identity providers (IdPs), including ADFS, Azure AD, Okta, and Google Workspace.

According to the company, this makes it easy to integrate LastPass into existing systems, simplifying the end-user login process and increasing corporate security.

Once your organization’s directory is integrated with LastPass, employees will experience the login process and users will be able to access LastPass using their corporate Google Workspace credentials. No additional password is required.

The company says this method eliminates user login complexity and password reset frustration, and eliminates additional overhead costs, tools, and integration for IT teams to manage.

Google directory integration also allows employers to automatically provision LastPass accounts to employees to facilitate the process of adding and removing users.

The integration is set up by IT in a one-time configuration, maintaining security while giving users access to the tools they use most often, LastPass said.

According to the company, the benefits of federated login via LastPass are:

Additional Security: The LastPass federation model provides best-in-class security with a zero-knowledge infrastructure.

Simplified user access: Reduce login frustration and make it easier for employees to connect to work while leveraging technologies and solutions already implemented in the business.

Remove additional passwords: Employees only need one password to unlock their Google Workspace login. The company says this could simplify access and increase productivity.

Increased adoption: Users can eliminate the need for registration processes and master passwords. This gives employees immediate access to the credentials they need to do their jobs and eliminates login frustration.

Automatic Identity Management: Users can save time and resources while extending password management across their organization by automating provisioning between identity providers and LastPass. This also prevents the data from leaving the business when the employee leaves the data.

Easy setup: This solution allows users to synchronize directories and complete one-time native federation configurations, giving them access to the tools they use most often without compromising security.

“LastPass is a market-leading password manager and provides this level of security authentication for federated login integration with identity providers,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LogMeIn.

De Michele said: “Between this new integration with Google Workspace and the combination of a zero-knowledge infrastructure and a multi-key approach, this LastPass-specific security model offers a level of security that is unusual for such a simple login experience.

“This will only rejoin the key used to unlock the user’s vault locally on the end user’s device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://securitybrief.co.nz/story/lastpass-announces-integration-with-google-workspace

