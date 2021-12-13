Why India is always missing out on innovation buses





For the past decade, the government has encouraged domestic companies to come up with innovations in product manufacturing and services. The focus of NDA government programs like Make in India is not only on manufacturing in India, but also on the production of uniquely designed merchandise.

To promote innovation, policy makers have recently been trying to increase R & D spending in India. It is currently well below 2% of GDP. This is the benchmark value that most innovative countries spend on research and development.

India is ranked only 46th in the latest Global Innovation Report, but has surpassed two rankings in the last few years. And performance is labeled more than expected against development-level standards. However, Asian countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, and even Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovenia and Hungary outperform India. Therefore, the idea that Indian entrepreneurs lack an innovation culture remains valid.

However, at the micro level, Indian entrepreneurs work effectively in implementing rapid fixes, commonly referred to as jugaad. It serves as a low-cost, innovative workaround or solution to the problem.

India appears to have low innovation scores in multiple areas of technology, but two sectors stand out. These are technologies related to nuclear power and space science. By the way, both of these areas are under the direct control of the Prime Minister’s Office and are not subject to many standard audit rules, including the Information Rights Act.

R & D Center

In the context of India, innovation is primarily carried out by public sector or government R & D centers. But recently, many R & D centers have been set up by multinational corporations (MNCs) and are increasingly funded. In other parts of the world, the private sector, especially multinationals, play a key role in leading innovation. Why doesn’t the same thing happen at R & D centers of Indian multinationals?

As the fDi Markets database shows, it focuses on the realization of true innovation among the three responsible for R & D design, development and testing (DDT), education and training (E & T), and core R & D support for core R & D. There are only a limited number in India. Therefore, we cannot rely heavily on private FDI to help India make a significant presence on the innovation map.

R & D in public sector or government laboratories complies with standard rules (audits, information rights laws, etc.), but at most 5% of the innovations attempted are successful. This is probably true in other countries as well. Therefore, it is important to understand that trying an innovative venture can be a complete failure.

The members of the committee responsible for allocating funds for innovation are usually civil servants. Therefore, if the innovative venture fails repeatedly, you may always be asked by the CAG (Board of Audit). So it’s no surprise that they are risk averse and don’t support innovative ventures in the blue sky. Most of the public R & D center funding is spent in the same way, as the chances of failure are low / limited in incremental innovation. The progress of Indian Space Research is astonishing and comparable to that of developed countries, as the Indian Space Research Organization is not governed by common rules.

Therefore, in order to absorb the culture of innovation, we need to modify the rules and take a step toward failure. The benefits of one blue sky innovation are sufficient to make up for the losses in all other cases. India has never actually created a positive strategic plan to direct R & D spending on emerging technologies. As a result, India is usually delayed in entering new technologies. By the time India leaves its mark on technology, the world is either climbing the technology ladder or technology is moving in another direction.

Therefore, Indian companies find little space to enjoy the benefits of innovation. In contrast, developed countries, including South Korea and Taiwan, have adopted strategic planning based on technology forecasting exercises to manage R & D spending.

Unfortunately, India has never attempted this kind of serious effort, except for a half-hearted attempt by the Technical Information Prediction and Evaluation Council. So it’s not surprising that India couldn’t make a leap forward in terms of technology.

The writer is a professor at NCAER.The view is personal

