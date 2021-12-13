Young Arabs swipe to FinTech as savings and start investing





Dubai Skyline The investment environment in the region is primarily limited to the wealthy.

Many young Arabs growing up in the Middle East, who lack a savings and investment culture, are looking to online banking services to help them track their spending and budget.

When Mayar Akrameh grew up in Lebanon, the financial advice was simple. Work long, work hard, and aim for a high-paying job.

Today, the 29-year-old management consultant is one of the young Arabs looking to financial technology, or “fintech,” to support savings and investment, and has often been overlooked in the Middle East.

“We are taught that if you work and make enough money, you are good, even if you hate your job,” she told AFP. “Or they think we are good.”

Akrameh moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2019 at the beginning of the financial crisis in Lebanon. Since then, local currencies have plummeted to record lows, and many have been denied free access to savings by strict banking regulations.

The economic instability in the region, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has led many to turn to online banking and financial tools.

Akrameh, who didn’t know how to invest and save money when he started making money, is now using the app to track his spending.

“It’s not just about retirement, it’s about living better, having dreams, and having time to breathe and ponder,” she said.

In a 2019 report, S & P Global showed that the Gulf Arab countries are most ready to adopt FinTech, stating that the main drivers are demand for digital banking and customer preferences.

According to the Milken Institute think tank, the fintech sector throughout the Middle East is already growing.

It is estimated that by 2022, 465 companies will raise more than $ 2 billion, compared to 30 fintech companies that raised about $ 80 million in 2017.

“Tough road to wealth”

In addition to having the youngest population and the highest unemployment rate in the world, many countries in the Middle East and North Africa are ranked among the lowest for long-term savers and investors.

According to the World Bank’s 2016 Savings for Old Age, only 7% of adults in the region are saving for retirement, the lowest in the global economy as a whole.

“Arabs, we have taken a very difficult path to wealth,” said Mark Chahwan, CEO of Dubai-based automated financial consultancy Sarwa.

“I think our income isn’t our capital, it’s what enriches us,” he told AFP.

Lebanese protesters blocked the Beirut highway on November 29, 2021. The country is suffering from a serious economic crisis, and economic instability in the Middle East is a factor driving the shift to online banking and financial tools.

Most oil-rich Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter, have long provided government-sponsored pensions to their people.

However, Saudi officials have warned that the system is unsustainable as Riyadh is trying to diversify its economy from oil.

Such pensions also exclude foreigners, many of whom provide cheap labor and make up the majority of the population of many Gulf countries.

Chawan said he has noticed changes in financial behavior over the past year, primarily because of the pandemic that has devastated many industries and saw many lose their jobs.

He said the portfolio of people between the ages of 25 and 45 has grown by up to 45,000 and new Sarwa accounts have increased by 80% since the first quarter of 2020.

Small investor

Chahwan says the average user isn’t used to the idea of ​​long-term investment, and many Arabs are still hesitant to wait for profit later rather than making a profit right away. Said.

“We haven’t been educated around long-term investments,” he added, adding that there are still obstacles to convince enthusiastic investors of the benefits of delaying satisfaction.

Another issue is the investment environment in the region. This is usually limited to the so-called high net worth individuals, defined as people with at least $ 1 million in liquid assets.

“If anyone wanted to invest $ 1,000 or $ 10,000, there wasn’t much available,” said Highsam Juma, investment solutions manager for the United Arab Emirates-based Fujairah National Bank.

He said small investors need more transparent, accessible and liquid wealth management options to help build regional investment markets.

“We are still in the early stages,” says Juma, as local banks and businesses are trying to create an online platform that educates users and simplifies their investment.

As outlined by Lune, a UAE-based financial platform launched in July, making the process easier or even more enjoyable is the key to attracting new investors.

“Age, income, and experience don’t matter,” app co-founder Alexandre Soued told AFP.

He added that the focus of the platform is on the first steps of management, storage and investment, encouraging the use of simple online tools.

With Lune, nearly 1,000 users can instantly visualize their spending and swipe to optimize their savings. Soon, Soued says he will be able to compare his savings to other users of his age.

“People want to be more independent from a young age,” he told AFP. “And your financial situation accompanies it.”

Setting goals saves you better, research says.

