Let’s take a look at the dead Google Toolbar at the end





The Zoom / Google Toolbar website was running about a week ago.

Until sometime last week, deep inside Google headquarters, dusty, forgotten servers were still swirling. “Get the most out of Google everywhere on the web!” It will shout to the poor soul wandering by the darkened closet. “The Google Toolbar is faster, more sophisticated and personalized than ever before.”

Wait, what?

Enlarge / Screenshot of Google Toolbar on Google’s release date. long time no see.

December 11th was the birthday of the Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer. The Google Toolbar has been running for nearly 21 years. I pre-write this Hands-on-Birthday post and ask, “How is this project still running?”, So I say “almost,” but it seems that someone at Google was using the same wavelength. The last time I checked the website before publishing, I found that the Google Toolbar wasn’t working. Google closed its website last week just before its birthday. RIP.

Once upon a time, Toolbar.google.com provided with the power of Google to guide evil Internet Explorer users across the web. You will now be redirected to the support page that says “Google Toolbar can no longer be installed. Instead, you can download and install Google Chrome.” Fortunately, most of this post was written at the end of November, so this could be the last hands-on of a product that is now dead on the Internet.

The Google Toolbar was launched on December 11, 2000, demonstrating the company’s first small step towards browser ownership. Currently, Google uses Google Chrome for end-to-end browser design, but in the 2000s Internet Explorer was a solid monopoly. Google’s plan was to hijack Microsoft’s browser using a variety of plug-ins, rather than sitting vacantly under the rules of Internet Explorer. The toolbar was the first to add a loud yelling search field to Microsoft’s browser and shout to the user “Perform a Google search! (And probably click on the ad)”. InternetExplorer5 could only handle web addresses in the address bar. Therefore, the Google Toolbar is very convenient and allows users to perform a Google search from any page on the internet. The Google Toolbar helped change consumer habits and make searches popular or popular, rather than typing in the address bar.

Enlarge / Google Toolbar will continue to install successfully on Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10.

Ron Amadeo

We’ve also added new features to the long-ignored Internet Explorer, such as page-highlighted search terms, pop-up blocking, spell checking, autofill, and Google Translate. Phase 2 of the hijacking project is Google Gears, which extends IE with a new API for web developers. Eventually, Google stopped modifying other companies’ browsers and released Google Chrome in 2008. This will eliminate all of this.

Until a week ago, I was able to install the Google Toolbar on Windows 10 using Internet Explorer 11. So why couldn’t you launch the Google Toolbar on your birthday? It’s no exaggeration to say that the app was ignored. The About page says “Copyright 2014 Google”, but before that, Google had definitely stopped maintaining the toolbar. You could still do a google search, and you could still sign in to the Google Toolbar, but there were time capsules from an era when many were broken or gone.

Ad Expansion / After all, the Google Toolbar sharing settings were just a huge graveyard. All offscreen options are listed on the right.

The toolbar was able to escape Google Grim Reaper for some time, but the company’s icy hands were visible throughout its design. “Share” settings are a list of Google Reader (killed in July 2013), orkut (killed in September 2014), Google+ (killed in April 2019), Google Bookmarks (killed in September 2021) It was an option. There was also a Google search shortcut. Blog search (killed in May 2011) and Picasa Web album (died in May 2016).

There were many features that no longer worked. Some buttons, such as the Button Gallery on the Google Toolbar and Google News, had a drop-down UI that loaded web code hosted somewhere in Google’s web empire. The code no longer exists, so these buttons just loaded a small “429” HTTP error message. The spell check server stopped working and I couldn’t translate anything. The default burned connections to Google+ and Google Bookmarks also signal that these products have been shut down. Even some of the “working” integrations like Gmail didn’t really work because Gmail no longer supports Internet Explorer.

Enlarge / “Google Toolbar 2021” experience. These are just a few of the error messages I encountered.

Ron Amadeo

Google Toolbar’s approach to privacy was another wildtime capsule showing how much the company has changed. The settings now have an entire “Privacy” page, listing the data collected by the Google Toolbar in plain English and allowing you to control these features. Also, next to each feature that sends data back to Google, there was a separate “privacy” link throughout the settings.

