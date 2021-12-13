The US Patent and Trademark Office should now act to drive innovation – TechCrunch





The US patent system, which is supposed to promote inventions, is increasingly being abused to prevent innovation. It desperately needs reform and there is one important fix that can happen today to help ensure that the system works for innovators and entrepreneurs of all sizes.

Kathi Vidal, a candidate for the Biden administration, who heads the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), recently held a confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senators from both parties, including Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy and North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis, were unilaterally imposed by the former USPTO director, directly against bipartisan legislation passed by Congress. Asked Vidal about issues related to the Fintive Rule. NHK-Fintiv limits access to infringement claims review by transparent experts at the USPTO and instead forces innovators to make expensive proceedings or settlements.

The excellence of this question in a short hearing reflects how important this issue is to the USPTO and the US innovation economy as a whole. Once confirmed, the next director will almost certainly need to work on the NHK-Fintiv aspect. But the USPTO shouldn’t wait — you can act now to protect American innovators.

Over a decade ago, the America Invents Act created a party review (IPR) process at the USPTO. IPR allows fair expert judges to resolve patent infringement claims in a transparent manner, rather than requiring companies to spend huge amounts of money and time on unfounded proceedings and settlements. I made it. This review is very important because not everyone is involved in a patent infringement claim in good faith. In recent years, nearly 60% of all patent litigation involves groups known as non-practitioners (NPEs) or patent trolls.

Patent Troll is a shell company that purchases a wide range of unused patents and is frequently backed by hedge funds or other litigation lenders who use them as weapons against legitimate American innovators. Patent trolls are never intended to use purchased patents to produce something of value. Instead, they exist only to force judgment and reconciliation from the companies that do so for their investors.

At Intel, we face more than just a fair share of patent trolls. But this is not just a problem for major manufacturers. Trolls are known to send thousands of identical requests to small businesses through basic day-to-day operations such as doing business on the Internet. Instead of filing very expensive proceedings, they rely on many companies to pay settlements and license fees. We also hope to occasionally hit the jackpot with the ruling of a non-expert jury.

Patent troll proceedings have a significant impact on American business. Patent troll companies are forced to pay $ 29 billion in direct out-of-pocket costs annually, with an average settlement of over $ 6.5 million. This is money that can be invested instead to invest in business growth, hiring new workers, or R & D, and not all businesses can afford to be settled or face costly long-term trials. There is none. The IPR process was an effective protection against this type of predatory behavior.

Unfortunately, when the former USPTO director imposed the NHK-Fintiv rule, it leaned in favor of those who tried to abuse the patent system. Under NHK-Fintiv, if you have a proceeding in dispute, you can reject the IPR without considering the benefits of the infringement claim. It faces the America Invents Act, which is intended to invalidate the need for expensive proceedings if a patent or claim turns out to be invalid. In addition, as Leahy pointed out at the Vidals hearing, recent analysis shows that the trial dates on which the USPTO relies to issue these discretionary denials are more than 90% time inaccurate. It has been.

NHK-Fintiv must be abolished in order for Congress to restore the IPR process as originally intended. This should continue to be an important issue as the Vidals verification process progresses, but the Department of Commerce and the USPTO have the authority to act now to protect US innovators.

They shouldn’t wait anymore. Patent trolls should not dominate American innovators for a day longer than necessary.

