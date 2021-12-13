NBA, COVID vaccine leads Google Canada search in 2021





Fred VanVleet of the Jane Stephenson Raptors celebrates on the bench in the fourth quarter against Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.Photo courtesy of SERGIO ESTRADA / USA TODAYSPORTS Article content

For what was popular in Google search in Canada in 2021, the watchword was recovery.

For example, Toronto Raptors fans wanted Canada’s beloved basketball team to play off, so the NBA led all Google searches this year, and the COVID vaccine near me led Canada’s news search. ..

Last year, Canadians were really looking for information about COVID itself, the symptoms of COVID, and were trying to understand the pandemic a little more, said Hibaq Ali, an expert on Google search trends.

This year we saw more about people who understand vaccines, how to get them, and how vaccine passports work. That was a big difference.

Canadians were also interested in why Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to call for federal elections and why that led to a Google search.

Article content Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and his children Ella Grace and Xavier, supporters at the liberal election night party in Montreal on September 21, 2021. Wave to.Christine Muski / Reuters

The federal elections were big, Ali said. So, apparently, in that snap election called in August, people asked questions and tried to understand the prime minister’s rationale for calling the election. But Canadians were also looking for a way to vote.

The Canadians who have made great strides in sports have made tennis player Leylah Fernandez the most searched Canadian athlete and second behind the most searched athlete behind Tiger Woods.

At this year’s US Open, Ali said there were a lot of really young tennis stars making their names.

So, of course, Leila Fernades made our list. The Canadian was really interested in following her journey, and when she defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka, she became a fan favorite in the tournament. And, of course, she was big because she made it to the finals.

In pop culture, Canadians featured Simu Liu in the No. 1 search movie, Shang-Chi and Tenling Legends, and Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds starred in Netflix’s Red Notice and Free Guy. And the 10th most searched movie list.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada will be with Naomi Osaka on the fifth day of the 2021 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on September 3, 2021. Celebrate after the match. USA TODAY SPORTS Photo: Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to TV shows, Korean squid games ranked first in the number of searches.

People were really intrigued because this year was a cultural phenomenon not only in Canada but around the world, Ali said.

Travis Scott was the most searched musician. After a deadly concert where he headlined in Houston, fans flooded and 10 people were killed, but the song with the most searched driver licenses.

Rodrigo put two more songs on the list, No. 3 (Deja Vu) and No. 6 (Good 4 U), and Canadian Drakeft. Lil Baby and Justin Bieberft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon were placed in No. 7 with Wants and Needs. 8th in Peach’s respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo, she had a breakout year this year, Ali said. First, she got her single driver’s license. I think it was January, but in the end it broke many streaming records. And it became viral. And her album came out, sour, a very big moment for her.

This reminds me why so many people were looking for the NBA.

Ali said it was actually a surprise to see the search surge throughout the playoffs, even though the Canadian Raptors team didn’t make it to the playoffs this year.

