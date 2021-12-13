Random offer of Google Home Mini for $ 9.99 using the Google Assistant. : Googlehome





reply

* {display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle} .t9oUK2WY0d28lhLAh3N5q {margin-top: -23px} ._ 2KqgQ5WzoQRJqjjoznu22o {display: inline-block; -ms-flex-negative: 0; flex-shrink: 0; position : Relative} ._ 2D7eYuDY6cYGtybECmsxvE {-ms-flex: 1 1 auto; flex: 1 1 auto; overlay: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis} ._ 2D7eYuDY6cYGtybECmsxvE: hover {text-decoration: underline} ._ 19bCWnx : 500; line-height: 20px; display: inline-block} ._ 2TC7AdkcuxFIFKRO_VWis8 {margin-left: 10px; margin-top: 30px} ._ 2TC7AdkcuxFIFKRO_VWis8._35WVFxUni5zeFkPk7O4iiB {margin-top Margin-bottom: 8px} ._ 7kAMkb9SAVF8xJ3L53gcW> * {-ms-flex: auto; flex: auto} ._ 1LAmcxBa ​​aqShJsi8RNT-Vp {padding: 0 2px 0 4px; vertical-align: middle} ._3_HlHJ56dAfSt nEdqRRzLEN43xauwtgTmj {padding-right: 4px} ._3_HlHJ56dAfStT19Jgl1bF {padding-left: 16px} ._ 2QZ7T4uAFMs_N83BZcN-Em {font-family: Noto Sans, Arial, sans-serif; : Flex;-ms-flex-flow: row nowrap; flex-flow: row nowra p} .icon._19sQCxYe2NApNbYNX5P5-L {margin: -2px 8px 0 0} ._ 3XFx6CfPlg-4Usgxm0gK8R {font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; line- height: 20px} ._ 34InTQ51PAhJivuc_In newCommunityTheme-actionIcon)} ._ 29_mu5qI8E1fq6Uq5koje8 {font-size: 12px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; display: inline-block; word-break: break -word} ._ 2BY2-wxSbNFYqAy98jWyTC {margin-top : 10px} ._ 3sGbDVmLJd_8OV8Kfl7dVv {font-family: Noto Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 21px; margin- top: 8px; word-wrap: break- word} ._ 1qiHDKK74j6hUNxM0p9ZIp {margin-top: 12px} .Jy6FIGP1NvWbVjQZN7FHA, ._ 326PJFFRv8chYfOlaEYmGt, ._ 1eMniuqQCoYf3kOpyx83 top: 12px. block; padding: 4px} ._ 2cn386lOe1A_DTmBUA-qSM {border-top: 1px solid var (-newCommunityThe me-widgetColors-lineColor); margin-top: 10px} ._ 2Zdkj7cQEO3zSGHGK2XnZv {display: inline-block} .w size: 12px; font-weight: 700; line-height: 16px; color: var (-newCommunityTheme -button); cursor: pointer; text-align: left; margin-top: 2px} ._3R24jLERJTaoRbM_vYd9v0._3R24jLERJTaoRbM_vYd9v0 : None} ._ 38lwnrIpIyq; height: 1px; margin: 16px 0} .yobE-ux_T1smVDcFMMKFv {font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 20px} ._ 2DVpJZAGplELzFy4mB0epQ {margin- _ 2DVpJZAGplELzFy4m} ._ 2DVpJZAGplELzFy4mB0epQ svg.LTiNLdCS1ZPRx9wBlY2rD {color: inherit; fill: inherit; padding-right: 8px} ._ 2DVpJZAGplELzFy4mB0epQ ._18e78ihYD3tNypQ ._18e78ihYD3tNyp; line-height: 18px; color: inherit} ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {background-color: # fff; box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px rgba (0,0,0, .1), 0 2px 3px 0 rgba (0,0, 0, .2); Transition: Left .15s Linear; borde r-radius: 57%; width: 57%} ._ 2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS: af ter {content: “”; padding-top: 100%; display: block} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2 {-ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -ms -flex-pack: start; justify-content: flex-start; background-color: var (-newCommunityTheme-navIconFaded10); border: 2px solidtransparent; border- radius: 100px; cursor: pointer; position: relative; width: 35px; transition: border-color .15s linear, background-color .15s linear} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._3kUvbpMbR21zJBboDdBH7D {background-color: var (-newReddit ._2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._3kUvbpMbR21zJBboDdBH7D._1L5kUnhRYhUJ4TkMbOTKkI {background: vAR (- newRedditTheme activity)} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2 ._3KUvbpMbR21zJBboDdBH7D._1L5kUnhRYhUJ4TkMbOTKkI._3ClF3xRMqSWmoBQpXv8U5z {background: VAR (- newRedditTheme-buttonAlpha10)} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1asGWL2_XadHoBuUlNArOq {border width: 2.25px; height: 24px; width: 37.5px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1asGWL2_XadHoBuUlNArOq ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {hei GHT: 19.5px; Width: 19.5px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1hku5xiXsbqzLmszstPyR3 {Bo Leader Width: 3px; height: 32px; width: the 50px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1hku5xiXsbqzLmszstPyR3 ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {height: 26px; width: 26px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._10hZCcuqkss2sf5UbBMCSD {border -width: 3.75px; height: 40px; width : 62.5px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._10hZCcuqkss2sf5UbBMCSD ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {height: 32.5px; width: 32.5px} ._2 width: 75px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1fCdbQCDv6tiX242k80-LO ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {height: 39px; width: 39px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2 ._2Jp5Pv4tgpAsTcnUzTsXgO {border width: 5.25px; height: 56px; width: 87.5px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._2Jp5Pv4tgpAsTcnUzTsXgO ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {height: 45.5px; width: 45.5px} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1L5kUnhRYhUJ4TkMbOTKkI {-ms-flex-pack : end; justify-content: flex-end; background-color: var (-newCommunityTheme-active)} ._ 2g485kp: default} ._ 2e2g4 85kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._3clF3xRMqSWmoBQpXv8U5z ._2FKpII1jz0h6xCAw1kQAvS {box shadow: none} ._ 2e2g485kpErHhJQUiyvvC2._1L5kUnhRYhUJ4TkMbOTKkI._3clF3xRMqSWmoBQpXv8U5z {Background color: VAR (–newCommunityTheme-buttonAlpha10)} ._3Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee 9J-KyJ {Border top: 1 pixel solid VAR (–newRedditTheme line); margin-top: 16px; padding-top: 16px} ._3 Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee9J-KyJ ._2NbKFI9n3wPM76pgfAPEsN {margin: 0; padding: 0} ._3 _2NbKFI9; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 21px; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -ms-flex-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between; -ms – flex alignment: center; ALIGN- item: center; margin: 8px 0} ._ 3Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee9J-KyJ ._2NbKFI9n3wPM76pgfAPEsN ._2btz68cXFBI3RWcfSNwbmJ.QgBK4ECuqpeR2umRjYcP2 {opaque: 0.4} ._ 3Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee9J-KyJ ._2NbKFI9n3wPM76pgfAPEsN ._2btz68cXFBI3RWcfSNwbmJ label {font size: 12 pixels, Font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center} ._3Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee9J-KyJ ._2NbKFI9n3wPM76pgfAPEsN ._2btz68cXFBI : CurrentColor; height: 20px; margin-right: 4px; width: 20px; -ms-flex: 0 0 auto; {-ms-flex-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between} ._3Qx5bBCG_O8wVZee9J-KyJ ._4 OtOUaGIjjp2cNJMUxme_ svg {display: inline-block; height : 12px; width: 12px} ._ 2b2iJtPCDQ6e auto; flex: 0 0 auto} ._ 4OtOUaGIjjp2cNJMUxme_ {padding: 0 12px} ._ 1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F {font-family: Noto Sans, Arial letter-spacing: unset; line-height: 16px; text-transform: unset; -textColor: var (-newCommunityTheme-widgetColors-sidebarWidgetTextColor);-textColorHover: var (-newCommunityTheme-widgetColors-sidebarWidgetTextColorShaded80); font-size: 10px; font-weight: 700; letter-interval: .5px; line-height: 12px; text-transform: uppercase; color: var (-textColor); fill: var (-textColor); opacity: 1} ._ 1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F._2UlgIO1LIFVpT30ItAtPfb {-textColor: var (–newRedditTheme-widg etColors-sidebarWidgetTextColor);-textColorHover: var (-newRedditTheme-widgetColors-sidebarWidgetTextColorShaded80)}. _1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F: active, ._ 1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F: hover {color: var (-: disabled, ._ 1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F[data-disabled], ._ 1ra1vBLrjtHjhYDZ_gOy8F[disabled]{opacity: .5; cursor: not-allowed} ._3 a4fkgD25f5G-b0Y8wVIBe {margin-right: 8px} .c_dVyWK3BXRxSN3ULLJ_t {border-radius: 4px 4px 0 0; height: 34px; left: 0; position: absolute; right 0; top: 0} ._ 1OQL3FCA9BfgI57ghHHgV3 {-ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -ms-flex-pack: start; justify-content: flex -start; Margin Top: 32PX} ._ 1OQL3FCA9BfgI57ghHHgV3 ._33jgwegeMTJ-FJaaHMeOjV {Border Radius: 9001px; Height: 32PX; Width: 32PX} ._ 1OQL3FCA9BfgI57ghHHgV3 ._1w } ._ 39IvqNe6cqNVXcMFxFWFxx {display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; margin: 12px 0} ._ 39IvqNe6cqNVXcMFxFWFxx ._29TSdL_ZMpyzfQ_bfdcBSc {-ms-flex: 1; flex: 1} ._ pixels; margin-top: 4PX; width: 60PX} ._ 2iO5zt81CSiYhWRF9WylyN {height: 18px; margin-bottom: 4PX} ._ 2iO5zt81CSiYhWRF9WylyN._2E9u5XvlGwlpnzki78vasG {width: 230px} ._ 2iO5zt81CSiYhWRF9WylyN.fDElwzn43eJToKzSCkejE {width: 100%} ._ 2iO5z t81CSiYhWRF9WylyN ._2kNB7LAYYqYdyS85f8pqfi {width: 250 pixels} ._ 2iO5zt81CSiY hWRF9WylyN._1XmngqAPKZO_1lDBwcQrR7 {width: 120 pixels} ._ 3XbVvl-zJDbcDeEdSgxV4_ {border radius: 4PX; height: 32PX; margin top: 16px; width: 100%} ._ 2hgXdc8jVQaXYAXvnq linear-gradient (90deg, var (-newCommunityTheme-field), var (-newCommunityTheme-inactive), var (-newCommunityTheme-field)); background-size: 200%} ._ 1KWSZXqSM_BLhBzkPyJFGR {background-color: var (-newCommunityTheme-field) -widgetColors-sidebarWidgetBackgroundColor); border-radius: 4px; padding: 12px; position: relative; width: auto} @keyframes _1tIZttmhLdrIGrB-6VvZcT {0% {opacity: 0} to {opacity: 1}}. _3uK2I0hi3JFTKnMUFHD2Pd, .HQ2VJViRjokXpRbJzPvvc {-infoTextTooltip-overflow-left: 0px; font-size: 12px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; padding: 3px 9px; position: absolute; : -6px; background: # 000; color: #fff; animation: _1tIZttmhLdrIGrB-6VvZcT .5s step-end; z-index: 100; white-space: pre-wrap} ._ 3uK2I0hi3JFTKnMUFHD2Pd: after ,. HQ2 VJViRjokXpRbJzPvvc: after {content: “”; position: absolute; top: 100%; left: calc (50% -4px –var (-infoTextTooltip-overflow-left)); width: 0; height: 0; border- top: 3px solid # 000; border-left: 4px solidtransparent; border-right: 4px solidtransparent} ._ 3uK2I0hi3JFTKnMUFHD2Pd {margin-top: 6px} ._3uK2I0hi3JFTKnMUFHD2Pd: after {border-bottom: 3px solid # bottom: 100%; top: auto} ._2Gt13AX94UlLxkluAMsZqP {background-position: 50%; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: contain; position: relative; display: inline-block} ._1QwShihKKlyRXyQSlqYaWW {height: 16px width: 16px; vertical-align: bottom} ._ 2X6EB3ZhEeXCh1eIVA64XM {margin-left: 3px} ._ 1jNPl3YUk6zbpLWdjaJT1r {font-size: 12px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; border-radius: 2p : Inline -block; margin-right: 5px; overlay: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; vertical-align: text-bottom; white-space: pre; word-break: normal; padding: 0 4px} ._ 1jNPl3YUk6zbpLWdjaJT1r. _39BEcWjOlYi1QGcJil6-yl {padding: 0} ._ 2hSecp_zkPm_s5ddV2htoj {font-size: 12px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; border-radius: 2px; display: inline-block; margin-right: 5px; overlay: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; vertical-align : Text-bottom; white-space: pre; word-break: normal; margin-left: 0; padding: 0 4px} ._ 2hSecp_zkPm_s5ddV2htoj._39BEcWjOlYi1QGcJil6-yl {padding: 0} ._ 1wzhGvvafQFOWAyA157okr font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; border-radius: 2: 5px; overlay: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; vertical-align: text-bottom; white-space: pre; word-break: normal; box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 14px; padding: 0 4px} ._ 3BPVpMSn5b1vb1yTQuqCRH, ._ 1wzhGvvafQFOWAyA157okr {display: inline-block; height: 16px} ._3 BPVpMSn5b1vb1yTq body); border-radius: 50;: center; width: 16px} ._ 2cvySYWkqJfynvXFOpNc5L {height: 10px; width: 10px} .aJrgrewN9C8x1Fusdx4hh {padding: 2px 8px} ._ 1wj6zoMi6hRP5 : Hover {opacity: .85} ._ 2VqfzH0dZ9dIl3XWNxs42y: active {transfor m: scale (.9 5)} ._7_d4sJjd2oYzaJuU_QpOI {font-size: 12px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 16px; border-radius: 2px; display: inline-block; margin-right: 5px; overlay: hidden; text-overflow: abbreviation; vertical-align: text-bottom; white-space: pre; word-break: normal; background-color: var (-newRedditTheme-flair); color: var (-newRedditTheme-linkText) Margin-top: 10px; padding: 0 4px} ._ 7_d4sJjd2oYzaJuU_QpOI._1rtoCmW_7bFJWYffSOwt4R {margin-top: 0} ._13jLUpnQtcA8FXyw5Kv06q {display: -ms-inline-flexbox; //www.redditstatic.com/desktop2x/chunkCSS/IdCard.18f5daad939d7657e711_.css.map * /]]> Share

ReportSave

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reddit.com/r/googlehome/comments/reknkb/random_offer_for_999_google_home_mini_from_using/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos