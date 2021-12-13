About squid games, innovation and media





The reaction video and parody are the column review section of the new Sunday newspaper.

It’s completely ironic that Netflix’s mega-hit squid game takeaway message is corrupt capitalism. The expanding market for media production is the only reason we were able to produce this series.

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote the hit Netflix series 12 years ago, but due to typical production limitations and challenges, every company invests in anti-capitalist psychology. The thriller production, which told The Korea Times that it took more than 10 years, totaled $ 21.4 million. In contrast, YouTuber’s Mr. Beasts parodyed the concept of the squid game into a 25-minute video that was viewed more often than the original series and cost only $ 3.5 million.

Beast competed real people for $ 456,000. The test was to see who could camp in the grass field of the warehouse for as long as possible. Unlike the squid game series, people weren’t killed when they left the camp circle, and they returned home by cash and plane. Some criticize Beast and YouTuber as a community that is not a real artist. The sub-article criticized the so-called creators by pointing out that Beast Squid Game highlights the underlying problem with YouTube. While many people create original art and publish it online, the Internet is dominated by people who can take advantage of existing properties and fan bases while still having original content from popular content creators. The work of someone else.

Beast squid game is really misunderstood[ing] As one vice writer suggests, the anti-capitalist message of the squid game? The barrier to producing the original show was the entertainment gatekeeper, rejecting the creator resources to produce this massive global hit. “Squid games are checked to the point that how you can make people away from life with huge wealth and forcing the poor to fight and die for money is entertainment. Criticize how unpowered power can corrupt.

YouTube is a free platform with billions of viewers for Netflix subscription-based viewers, knowing that someone can profit from your ideas and reach more viewers Even so, it’s naturally frustrating as a creator. There is no evidence to suggest that Donghyuk is angry with Beast’s squid game video. If anything, it probably made more people want to see the original show.

This is not a new phenomenon. Being an artist or entertainer means getting people to react to your work. Chefs crave critics’ reviews, and movie stars want Oscars and writers to wait for book reviews. The reaction video and parody are the column review section of the new Sunday newspaper.

Innovation and competition have created platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Vine, Tik Tok and Tumblr. Formerly unknown creators like Beast make videos in their bedrooms, run million-dollar production companies, and earn billions of channel views each month. This democratization of the media platform has succeeded in decentralizing celebrity production and, in essence, provides the ability to access the wealth gained from having great creative ideas and a platform for monetization. I did.

Beast let people play a game that waits for huge cash payments for entertainment purposes and shows how interesting and positive it is. In that sense, it’s the exact opposite of the original squid game plot. We really live in the golden age of entertainment. Original media giants such as Warner Bros., Colombia, and ABC still make movies and television with thousands of online short film creators and Vloggers. The criticism of true crony capitalism that the audience and entertainment industry should take away from this situation is that true talent and motives are no longer silenced or turned away forever.

Patricia Patnode is an editorial fellow of The Gazette. Comment: [email protected]

