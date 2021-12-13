Google finally killed its Internet Explorer plugin, “Google Toolbar”





The Ars Technica review editor remembers how the Google Toolbar was launched when Internet Explorer made a “solid monopoly” on December 11, 2000, to browser ownership. Marked Google’s first foray. “Rather than sitting vacantly under the rules of Internet Explorer, Google’s plan was to hijack Microsoft’s browser using a variety of plugins.” Once upon a time, Toolbar.google.com said. We have proposed to use the power of Google to guide the whimsical Internet Explorer users across the web. Pop-up blocking, spell checking, autofill, and Google Translate. Phase 2 of the hijacking project is Google Gears, which extends IE with a new API for web developers. Eventually, Google stopped modifying other companies’ browsers and released Google Chrome in 2008. This will eliminate all of this. But this week, Google redirected to a support page that said, “Get the most out of Google anywhere on the web!” Now, “Google Toolbar can no longer be installed. Instead, you can download and install Google Chrome.” Will be done. Fortunately, most of this post was written at the end of November, so this could be the last hands-on of a product that is now dead on the Internet.

It’s an understatement to say that the app was ignored. The About page says “Copyright 2014 Google”, but before that, Google had definitely stopped maintaining the toolbar. You could still do a google search, and you could still sign in to the google toolbar, but there were time capsules from an era when many were broken or gone …

The “Share” settings are Google Reader (killed in July 2013), orkut (killed in September 2014), Google+ (killed in April 2019), and Google Bookmarks (killed in September 2021). It was bloody to list the options. There were also search shortcuts for Google Blog Search (killed in May 2011) and Picasa Web Albums (died May 2016).

The spell check server stopped working and I couldn’t translate anything. The default burned connections to Google+ and Google Bookmarks also signal that these products have been shut down. Even some of the “working” integrations like Gmail didn’t really work because Gmail no longer supports Internet Explorer.

One of the features that really surprised me was the “Turn off the ability to send information” button. Google Toolbar apparently had a one-click privacy kill switch that day.

