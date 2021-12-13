



In hype and skepticism, Metaverse Spawn says it may manifest itself as a factory digital “soul.”

The Metaverse enthusiasm has captivated China by tech tycoons and start-ups already seeing China as the next trillion dollar business opportunity. But in the background, the public is wondering what the fuss is, but some experts warn about the potential pitfalls and implications of overvoltage society, especially in the virtual world, by the younger generation. Is ringing.

For beginners: Metaverse is basically a digital space created by technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality VR and AR. Conceptually, it’s still in its infancy. There is no generally accepted definition of the Metaverse yet, but many consider it the next generation of the Internet.

According to experts, the term has received a lot of attention because it is particularly hyped. But to get a complete picture of the evolving story, it’s important to go beyond the current focus on VR games and entertainment.

According to knowledgeable sources, the real potential of the Metaverse lies in its ability to facilitate the integration of virtual and tangible worlds. When such possibilities are realized, they can not only change lifestyles, but also create great opportunities for industrial upgrades.

Yu Jianing, Managing Director of the Metaverse Industry Committee of the China Mobile Association, a Beijing-based industry group, said Metaverse is not just about creating virtual worlds.

“We promise a future in which the virtual and physical worlds are inextricably linked, which will create new businesses and inject new impetus into the integration of the digital and real economies,” Yu said. I am saying.

“The Metaverse is becoming a new battlefield for innovation competition between companies.”

All of China’s tech giants and start-ups are rapidly moving into the Metaverse territory. For example, Chinese tech giant ByteDance, the owner of the popular short video app TikTok, made its first foray into VR in August with the acquisition of Chinese VR headset maker Pico.

WeChat, Tencent Holdings Ltd’s social networking platform, hosted its first 360-degree virtual reality livestreaming last month. Meanwhile, online search giant Baidu Inc, which has evolved into a technology specialist focused on artificial intelligence, announced that it will hold an AI developer conference in Metaverse later this month.

As of November 26, more than 960 companies have filed trademark applications in China with the Metaverse in their names. According to business information provider Tianyancha, this is a tremendous increase from 130 companies two months ago.

Online learning programs related to the Metaverse are also overwhelmed by those who want to know more about Chinese buzzwords. For example, as of November 26, more than 54,000 people are enrolled in one online Metaverse learning program with total sales of over 1.6 million yuan ($ 251,283).

It may seem that the term Metaverse has evolved slowly and steadily since 1992, when science fiction writer Neil Stevenson in the United States coined the novel “Snow Crash.”

However, interest in the Metaverse grew after US gaming company Roblox included the word in its IPO prospectus in March, ending its first trading session with a stunning $ 38 billion market capitalization. But since then, Roblox shares have been on roller coasters, casting a long shadow over the hype surrounding the Metaverse.

But in October, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of companies that own digital assets such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, made a bold move by rebranding the parent entity to “Meta.” rice field. It helped put the Metaverse instantly under the powerful global spotlight.

Jao Huang, an analyst at Chinese brokerage firm Essence Securities, said the Metaverse enthusiasm is in the midst of severe economic change, and the added value of the Internet has peaked and is beginning to decline. ..

Meanwhile, technologies such as AI, cloud computing, 5G networks, and storage have all evolved to a certain level and seem to have found synergies that could unleash new digital evolutions in the form of the metaverse. ..

Indeed, there is already a stock bubble built around the Metaverse concept, and some investors are too optimistic about the idea, Jao said.

But such hype cannot hide that the potential metaverse must create a business worth trillions of dollars. Jiao added that this would require long-term efforts to develop support technologies, application scenarios, and business models.

We have agreed with Pedro Palandrani, a technical analyst at research firm Global XETF. “For example, the truly immersive experience of the Metaverse affects all human senses, including sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste. Currently, VR primarily contains surround sounds and images. increase.”

“We are still five to ten years away from the Metaverse,” said Alvin Wang Graylin, president of HTC China, a global pioneer in VR.

But Greylin understands that the interest in the Metaverse lies not only in games, but in other applications that cover all aspects of manufacturing, healthcare, education, and work. I emphasized that it is useful for.

He was after HTC Corp announced the latest VR glasses, Vive Flow, in October. Compact, lightweight and immersive, the Vive Flow weighs about the same as a chocolate bar, and with its dual hinge design and soft face gasket, it folds into a compact shape for easy portability.

According to experts, getting as many people as possible into the virtual world requires a simple entry point for VR, which is important for facilitating the development of the Metaverse.

Sensing the rosy outlook of the Metaverse, countries are also moving rapidly to drive their growth. For example, the Seoul Metropolitan Government recently announced plans to establish Metaverse Seoul, a next-generation platform that includes a virtual city hall, tourist destinations, and social welfare centers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China seems to be focusing on utilizing the Metaverse to support the development of the real economy. The ministry said last month that it would soon announce a new policy to promote the industrial use of virtual reality.

“The greatest potential of the Metaverse lies in its industrial use,” said Yu of the China Mobile Association.

For example, future factories will have Surah’s “digital twins,” a digital version of the tangible world that can fuse humans and machines in surprisingly new ways.

According to him, in the future, software developers will be able to simulate every aspect of manufacturing operations in a digital twin factory, or engineers and designers from around the world will work together in real time to plan and design products. You can simulate the metaverses you can perform. Complex work.

“By simulating the feasibility of a task in a digital twin factory and actually implementing it, we can significantly reduce operational costs and increase efficiency,” says Yu.

In fact, some of the digital twin factories have already been realized at BMW’s state-of-the-art automation factory powered by the Omniverse Enterprise platform of US technology company Nvidia. This platform allows global 3D design teams to work together across multiple software suites in a shared virtual space at the same time.

“With rapid technological development, the real economy will embrace the metaverse, which will bring about serious economic changes and revolutionize industrial upgrades. This will be China’s innovation-oriented growth and technological capabilities over the coming decades. It’s crucial to the promotion, “Yu said.

