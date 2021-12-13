How to ask more productive questions





You have heard the advice and probably followed it. Always ask free-form questions and don’t limit yourself to “yes / no” answers.

That’s good faith advice, but it’s wrong.

Ask questions to make a living. It’s part of my job as a sports broadcaster. As a result of thousands of interviews, I directly know that open questions can be confusing. “Yes” or “No” can be the most accurate and powerful answer. We also know that asking more intentional and strategic questions leads to better listening skills and more productive conversations.

Researchers at Harvard University point out the importance of asking questions as a way to become more friendly and build relationships. This is what the study does not take into account:

1. Our standards are not high enough.

2. Asking lazy questions takes too long and I don’t have enough time to strategize the best questions.

There is no better example than asking and answering “How are you?” Many times a day. This is the norm of conversation and is included as part of the standard greeting. Despite being free-form, it’s also a terrible question. Most people present one word, such as “good,” “good,” or “great,” so I must have stopped thinking about how many ways to answer that question. I’m happy with the response, but I often don’t have the actual information to move on to the next part of the dialogue. It’s an exchange without real communication.

You don’t have to do that.

By doing these three things, you can improve that interaction and all conversations at work.

Determine your purpose

Please be as specific as possible. Knowing a candidate is not the same as determining if the candidate has the resilience to manage the inevitable changes experienced in the startup culture. Entering a conversation and expecting the answer to be clear puts a lot of stress on you and puts a lot of pressure on others. That’s how we end up asking, “How are you?” And you get stuck when you don’t get an interesting or conversation-promoting response. If you don’t know what you’re trying to accomplish, you can’t expect anyone else to know.

Ask focused questions

This is the real question of “How are you?” It’s too wide. If what you have to create is a comfortable conversation track, it can be confusing. The reason most people choose to answer the question in one word is that it is the safest answer.

Indeed, they can talk about the projects they are working on, the pressure they are working on, their children’s soccer tournaments, or the fact that they stick to their training routines for a whole month. But they don’t because there are no signs that it’s the answer you’re looking for. No one wants to put themselves there and risk becoming vulnerable and sharing too much without the guarantee that you expect to hear.

Asking focused questions gives people permission to give you real answers. Focused questions can also help you achieve your goals. Why do you want to work for this company? It could be “What skills have you developed over the last five years that you think are the most influential here?” When determining if a candidate has the necessary resilience for that position, “How did you deal with the difficult situation?” “How did you show your grit in dealing with the challenge?” ? “

Instead of asking “How are you?”, Select a specific topic, subject, or emotion.

What is the most exciting thing today? How do you manage additional workloads? You are not laughing as usual. is it OK?

It may seem counterintuitive, but limiting potential responses and asking more focused questions leads to not only better answers, but also actual answers. And when those questions are tied to achieving a particular purpose, you will be a more careful listener because you know exactly what you are listening to.

Use yes / no questions

Contrary to intuition, the yes / no question is taboo according to conventional knowledge, but it’s the best way to stay in a loop and get working feedback. Think about how many times you sent the “Tell me your thoughts” email in this closing line. What is your average response rate? Do you ask the question, “What did you miss?” Will it actually lead to good information and long exchanges that waste everyone’s time? Keeping things open-ended may sound more forgiving and conversational, but as we’ve already seen, it doesn’t lead to a real answer.

Give people less choice when you need a real answer. Instead, you can ask, “What did I miss?” “Have you already talked about new marketing developments?” “Tell us your thoughts” becomes “Does the scope of your proposal fit your budget?” Instead of asking a new employee, try “Did I cover everything?” “Are you sure you have enough information to get started?”

Better communication begins with asking better questions. It’s a game changer that measures employee satisfaction, interviews candidates, hires new employees, and meets colleagues who haven’t seen them for nearly two years. By taking the time to think about the conversation from both sides, you can identify obstacles to the conversation, reduce confusion, increase communication, and ask better questions.

Jen Mueller is a 20-year veteran of sports broadcasting based in Seattle, Washington and the founder of Talk Sporty to Me.

