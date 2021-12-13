Dell Technologies and AWS work together to help customers protect their data from ransomware attacks





United Arab Emirates, Dubai, December 9, 2021: Dell Technologies and Amazon.com, Inc. Company, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) brings Dell’s cyber recovery vault to the AWS Marketplace with the launch of Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber ​​Recovery. For AWS. Through the AWS Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and deploy Airgap CyberVaults from Dell, the world’s leading provider of data protection appliances and software, to secure and isolate data from ransomware attacks. I can.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber ​​Recovery for AWS offers multiple layers of protection with a modern approach that enables AWS customers to quickly and confidently resume normal business operations after a cyberattack. This solution keeps important customer data away from the attack surface and physically and logically isolates it with a secure, automated operational air gap. Unlike standard backup solutions, this air gap locks down the management interface, so access requires separate security credentials and multi-factor authentication.

Data is a strategic asset, and protecting it from ransomware and other cyberattacks is critical to helping organizations make informed decisions about their business and succeed in today’s digital economy. Said David Noy, Vice President of Data Protection Product Management at Dell Technologies. By teaming with AWS, we provide our customers with cyber recovery solutions that isolate business-critical data from airgap cybervault attacks, allowing organizations to mitigate risk and confidently data after a successful cyberattack. Allows you to protect.

Data protection solutions can improve data security as organizations continue to adopt diverse IT infrastructures across public clouds and on-premises environments. According to the 2021 Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index survey of 1,000 global IT decision makers, 67% of organizations can recover all business-critical data in the event of a disruptive cyberattack. I’m not sure. Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber ​​Recovery for AWS helps customers address the increased risk of ransomware and other cyberattacks.

Sabina Joseph, General Manager of Americas Technology Partners at AWS, said Dell Technologies’ cyber recovery solutions help collaborators face ransomware and other cyberattack threats. Through Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber ​​Recovery for AWS, customers now have access to data vaults that can be purchased and deployed on AWS.

Currently available, Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber ​​Recovery for AWS is Dell Technologies’ latest data protection solution available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace. It’s a digital catalog containing thousands of software listings from independent software vendors, making it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy. Software that runs on AWS. Customers can quickly access the Dell portfolio of data protection products for AWS with a simple purchase and get started quickly.

Jason Sandery, Executive Manager for Cloud Services at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, builds strong relationships with global technology experts such as Dell Technologies and AWS to keep cloud operations safe, healthy and secure. I am trying to do it. With a powerful cloud cyber recovery solution, you can continue to protect your data from highly disruptive cyber threats such as ransomware, improving overall risk resilience and operational efficiency.

