Insane Google Photos that can’t be easily explained





There are millions of images on Google Maps. However, some of them look quite strange and their origins cannot be easily explained.

Hidden in millions of Google images are strange and incredibly scary photos.

Google stitches billions of satellite and aerial images together to create Google Earth observations.

Google Maps (partly created by Australian software engineer Noel Gordon) is a compilation of a number of technologies, including Street View images collected by vehicles.

I searched the images and found some of the coolest and weirdest Google images.

Mysterious “pyramid”

This image from Google Earth shows an image that has been suggested to be an unexcavated pyramid in Egypt.

Whether it is a natural structure or an artificial structure is still under debate.

“Desert Breath”

Desert Breath is an artwork created in the Egyptian desert by a team of Greek artists.

The spiral looks incredible from space.

Kazakhstan pentagram

This mysterious pentagram is located in a remote area of ​​Kazakhstan.

For years it has been associated with the occult movement.

However, the pentagram is now considered to be the outline of a star-shaped park.

“Bone yard”

This image shows where the plane dies. The aircraft “Boneyard” is located in Tucson, Arizona.

It is the largest airplane graveyard in the world.

Vulcan’s Sloan

This image shows a strange collection of polka dots near a cinder cone volcano in Arizona known as the Balkans Sloan.

It is believed that this pattern may be due to the movement of red harvest ants.

Gobi Desert

Deep inside the Gobi Desert in China, there are strangely lined white lines that seem to move randomly in a zigzag manner.

Probably the Yagi antenna array used for weather tracking and atmospheric surveys.

Sudanese “lips”

Located in the hills of Garb, Darfur, Sudan, it looks like sweet lips.

It can be formed from the contrast between different colored sands.

“Phantom island”

This mysterious “phantom island” off the coast of Australia lives as a ghost on Google Maps.

Historically, the island was believed to be 24 kilometers long and 5 kilometers wide, but it’s basically not to be missed.

But you can’t find it on Google Maps today. Instead, you’ll see a faint outline that looks like a long, thin island, but you can’t see the land.

Bloody red lake

The lake just outside the city of Saddle in Iraq mysteriously turned bright red.

Speculation continues about the cause of the mysterious phenomenon, but so far there is no official explanation.

Canada’s “face”

Badlands in Canada have geographical features that resemble faces.

This image shows that this feature appears to have a nose, chin, and lips.

Atakama Giant

Anthropomorphic figures are engraved on the ground in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The length of the geoglyph is 119m and the date is 900-1450AD.

Romanian “UFO”

In Romania’s woodlands, there are saucer-shaped objects that look like “UFOs” at first glance.

However, upon closer inspection, it is actually a really cold water tower.

Symbol of Kazakhstan

This geoglyph is one of many geoglyphs in Kazakhstan, and the oldest is believed to be about 2800 years old.

They are believed to have been built at the beginning of the Iron Age in Kazakhstan.

Azrak Oasis Wheel

The so-called Azlac Oasis Wheel is an object that extends from Syria to Saudi Arabia.

They date back 2000 years and are believed to be made of stone.

Island Lake Island Island Island Lake Island

Taal Lake is a freshwater caldera lake in the Philippines.

It is located on Luzon, a volcanic island with Lake Crater, which contains its own small island called Balkan Point.

“Alien structure”

The melange of this object is called the “alien structure” and certainly looks weird as you can see in Google Maps. But there is a mundane explanation.

Actually, it is an oil field in Rio Negro, Argentina.

Creepy scarecrow

This image shows 1000 scarecrows in a Finnish field.

The artwork is called “Silent People” and was created by artist Reijo Kela.

