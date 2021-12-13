GoGuardian Appoints Former Google Executive Jenny Zhao as Chief Technology Officer





Los Angeles – (BUSINESS WIRE) – GoGuardian, a leading educational technology company that helps schools from kindergarten to high school maximize the learning potential of all students, is today formerly Google. Announced the appointment of Executive Jenny Zhao as Chief Technology Officer of Go Guardians. At GoGuardian, Zhao leads a team responsible for building digital learning solutions to help educators create attractive and secure learning environments.

Zhao recently served as Senior Director of Engineering at Google. Her decades of growth through the world’s leading technology company began with Silicon Graphics, a computer graphics innovator, leading advanced simulation middleware solutions for clients such as the U.S. Air Force and Disneyland. .. At Google, Zhao is an excellent engineering director, managing global teams across cultures and regions, building innovative solutions with Google Pay, search and maps.

Jenny deeply believes in GoGuardian’s mission and shares our passion for building effective learning solutions that improve educational outcomes, said Advait Shinde, Co-founder and CEO of GoGuardian. .. Jennys’ incredible track record of leading a high-performance, people-centric engineering team and driving transformation at one of the world’s most successful companies makes GoGuardian the perfect time for transformation.

Beyond her leadership qualifications, Zhao is passionate about education and helped launch an immersive Chinese-American bilingual school in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2002. Her deep expertise in technology and her passion for education have led parallel paths throughout her broad career and culminated in GoGuardian.

Zhao saw that the students wanted to continue learning, and because of the endless joy I experienced, my heart was always in education. As CTO of GoGuardian, I can rekindle my passion for using technology to lead mission-driven work through education. Never before has it been so important to harness the power of technology to help students learn and grow in education. The GoGuardian team is revolutionizing the way technology helps solve challenges now and in the coming years.

The appointment of Zhaos helps explain the rapid growth of Go Guardians last year. In particular, the company announced a $ 200 million strategic investment from Tiger Global Management in August 2021. Today, the GoGuardians learning tools collection is one of the most widely used educational technology ecosystems in the United States, reaching one in three K-12 students nationwide. We serve more than 23 million students in more than 14,000 schools and districts.

At GoGuardian, Zhao also works to grow an engineering team with like-minded engineers who are passionate about education and technology to help shape the future of digital learning. For more information, please visit https://www.goguardian.com/careers.

About GoGuardian GoGuardian’s mission is to increase human potential by creating the ultimate learning platform. We help thousands of kindergarten-to-high school schools and districts maximize the learning potential of all students by enabling more productive, effective and secure digital learning. increase. For more information, please visit atgoguardian.com.

eSchool Media staff covers all aspects of educational technology, from legislation and litigation to best practices, lessons learned and new products. First published as a monthly print and digital newspaper in March 1998, eSchool Media helps K-20 decision makers leverage technology and innovation to transform schools and universities and achieve educational goals. We will provide you with the news and information you need.

