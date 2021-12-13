Macquarie Bank’s technological reforms will help speed up bank account applications





Macquarie Bank has launched what it claims to be Australia’s fastest digital account opening experience, following a revamped technology system.

The bank announced on Monday that customers will be able to apply for transactions and savings accounts, fully verify their identities, and immediately load their debit cards into their Apple or Google wallets within a minute.

“Many banks have to wait a few days for a customer to go to a branch or receive a physical card by mail. The experience of opening an account is almost instant, while providing all the same comprehensive security and identity checks. “We reconsidered,” said Olivia McCardle, Head of Deposits and Payments at Macquarie Bank.

“Since we pushed this innovation live a month ago, we’ve had great feedback from our customers, who say they’re setting up an account while relaxing on the couch on Sunday nights, on the go, and on weekends. That is. ”

In addition, Macquarie Bank has opened a one-click offset account. This allows mortgage customers to instantly open up to 10 offset accounts and link to mortgages with the click.

Also read: Macquarie Bank uses technology to fix how complaints are handled

According to banks, the speed at which these digital experiences can be delivered is underpinned by banks’ cloud-native platforms. Richard Heeley, CIO of Macquarie Banking and Financial Services, previously told ZDNet that the company’s cloud migration journey began in 2016 when banks began migrating to Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, requiring the technology stack to be rebuilt from scratch. Was there.

“We don’t use’lift and shift’, so each application has been redesigned to take advantage of cloud-native technology,” Heeley said. “The most obvious example of this is to reduce all applications to the code level so that they can be rebuilt at any time of choice. This will improve restoring force but also reduce obsolescence. . “

At the time, Heeley said banks were aiming to be 100% operational in the cloud by the end of March 2022.

Despite being able to provide customers with a faster experience, banks guarantee that they have not compromised on security features.

“We have set out to provide FinTech with the experience we can expect, but the bank is secure,” said Luis Ugina, chief digital officer at Macquarie Bank.

“With this in mind, we built our own security app, Macquarie Authenticator, which gives customers real-time control to approve or deny transaction and account changes. It’s fast, personalized and most important. As such, it’s a seamless way to incorporate additional security. You manage your finances. “

