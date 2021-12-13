YouTube TV returns to Roku when Google signs a new multi-year deal





YouTube TV will return to Roku and stay there for the foreseeable future. YouTube owners Google and Roku have signed a new multi-year deal to keep YouTube on the platform with its livestreaming service.

Roku and Google have agreed to extend for multiple years on both YouTube and YouTube TV, “Roku said in a statement Wednesday. “This deal is a positive development for our sharing customers and will make both YouTube and YouTube TV available to all streamers on the Roku platform.

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Google announced in October that it will prevent Roku users from downloading the YouTube and YouTube TV apps from December 9th. Therefore, once you start using your Roku device, existing Roku owners with both apps installed will be able to use it as usual. After December 9th, you will not be able to access the app.

The conflict between Roku and Google over the carrying of YouTube and YouTube TV has been going on for months, and parliamentarians are interested in the dispute while lobbying the antitrust law of the big tech industry.

Roku removed the YouTube TV app from its channel store in April as tense negotiations intensified. Roku said YouTube TV didn’t demand any more funding before the month’s contract expired, but instead made some anti-competitive demands to continue the partnership.

Roku said in a statement at the time that it only asked Google for four simple commitments. First, don’t manipulate consumer search results. Second, do not request access to data that is not available to anyone else. Third, take advantage of YouTube’s monopoly to keep Roku from accepting hardware requirements that increase consumer costs. Fourth, do not act in a discriminatory and anti-competitive manner against Roku.

Google has refuted Roku’s allegations as “unfounded” and said it has never sought incentives. Google also used this “tactic” to terminate the YouTube TV contract “maliciously in the middle of negotiations” as an opportunity to renegotiate an agreement with a YouTube app that wasn’t due until the end of the year. I blamed Roku for doing so.

A workaround was created by Google to allow customers to continue using YouTube TV on Roku even after the transaction is closed.

The lack of YouTube TV participation in Roku wasn’t ideal for either party. With approximately 56.4 million monthly active users as of the third quarter, YouTube TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services on the market, alongside the Hulus livestreaming plan.

