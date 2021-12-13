How can governments support technology-driven economic development?





After graduating, I worked for several months in Pakistan’s tech startup ecosystem. As a young Pakistani in the starry sky who just graduated from college, I often discussed how policy makers take back seats and entrepreneurs build and confuse markets. I imagine policy makers having outdated ideas and not only disrupting existing markets, but also interfering with tech entrepreneurs who stick to building new markets with innovative products and approaches. did. I saw entrepreneurs creating jobs, introducing new technologies, and fostering a culture of experimentation and learning in the community. It was fair to argue why the Pakistani government should withdraw if it couldn’t update its public policy to keep up with the times, but I missed an important point.

Governments do not need to take a backseat for innovation to drive the economy, but they do need to be in a position to take leadership in supporting technology-driven economic development. Or at least that’s what Mariana Mazzucato, also known as the world’s scariest economist, claims in her work. Her book, From Entrepreneurial State to Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, promoted technology- and innovation-led development in the United States, with high-risk early-stage public funding in R & D. Shows evidence that it was. National economy.

Read more: Pakistani-American female entrepreneurs on Forbes’ next 1000 list

How does the government need to tackle the technical entrepreneurial spirit?

If the nation encourages and rewards risk-taking and innovative ideas, it is time for technological entrepreneurship and innovation to act as a means of increasing productivity and producing better results for the nation. It’s a problem. To do so, future governments need to be entrepreneurial, mission-focused, and bold risk-takers. These risk takers support and defend those who are paving the way for new knowledge in the economy. As an integral part of the knowledge economy is technological entrepreneurship and innovation, it is imperative that the state work with the private sector to encourage and promote risk-taking and experimentation for economic growth.

Here, the newly established Special Technology Zone Bureau (STZA) will function in Pakistan. It is undeniable that technological innovation is a central growth driver for the development of the 21st century. Today, it is considered one of the most important and obvious policy tools for transforming the economy and export base from low-tech to high-end value-added economies. The ability to leverage entrepreneurs and knowledge workers to innovate is an important tool that some developing countries have relied on to dramatically develop the products and services needed in the global market. It adds coveted work and alleviates poverty.

From Zhongguancun (Z-Park) in China, which has emerged as a super cluster of leading entrepreneurs in Asia, to Daedeok Innopolis in South Korea and Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park in Singapore, the economic and technological prosperity of each country is increasing. It has played an important role. In competition with other parts of the world. These superclusters, coupled with vibrant academia and nearby venture capital firms, have spawned successful start-ups and hosted manufacturing and R & D plants in some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Read more: Pakistani lawyer: court lawyer or entrepreneur?

Understanding STZA and future directions

Perhaps the main reason for the rise of these innovation clusters is that governments are acting as technical entrepreneurs and innovation supporters, promoters, cheerleaders, advocates and investors. In light of the success of technology zones around the world, the Government of Pakistan has the authority to provide world-class digital and physical infrastructure by setting up a Special Technology Zone (STZ) and placing Pakistan on the Global Technology Map. Established STZA.

The Special Technology Zone aims to be a knowledge ecosystem within a geographic area consisting of technology companies, start-ups, R & D facilities, universities, incubators, and other facilities. Each player takes advantage of tax incentives, establishes strong cooperation with each other, participates in knowledge-intensive activities for the common goal of technological entrepreneurship and innovation, and ultimately the country. Contributes to the socio-economic development of.

Authorities support the government’s customer-oriented mindset and hope to transform bureaucratic formalism into a red carpet experience for relevant stakeholders. By relaxing the hurdles associated with bureaucratic formalism and acting as one of the customer-oriented state authorities, it provides businesses with a direct connection to government through a single window facility. Ultimately, STZA must show that the nation must be a leader who bets on its talents and promotes growth, prosperity and prosperity in today’s world.

Read more: Chinese Entrepreneurship: Lessons for Pakistan?

Behind the rise of the world’s greatest innovators and businesses, from the United States to China, is state funding and policy. Mazzucato also argues in her study that governments have played a leading role in investors in innovation to drive the growth of their respective knowledge economies. If Pakistan will create tomorrow’s greatest innovators, it’s time for the government to lead the investment in that talent. STZA is a strategic initiative that, with the support of the state government, can pave the way for government-led economic development.

The writer works as a linkage and publication manager at the Special Technology Zones Bureau (STZA) in Pakistan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social research and public policy from New York University. She tweets at @ malik_warda7. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the Global Village Space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/how-governments-can-help-in-technology-led-economic-development/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos